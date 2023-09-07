For many, it's the start of September — not October — that marks the season's debut of all things spooky.

That's why several local haunted attractions are kicking off their seasons earlier than usual, with Field of Screams, Jason's Woods and Hersheypark Halloween all starting before mid-September.

The family-friendly attraction "Happy Hauntings" at Dutch Wonderland starts Sept. 30, for those looking to wait a few more weeks.

Here's what you can expect from local Halloween attractions this year.

Field of Screams

Field of Screams, at 191 College Ave. in Mountville, kicks off this year Sept. 8 and continues on weekends and some Thursdays through Nov. 4. The park opens at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $40-$55 for four interactive attractions (The Den of Darkness, Nocturnal Wasteland, the Haunted Hayride and the Frightmare Asylum), $38 for three attractions, $35 for two attractions and $18-$23 for single attractions.

Prices depend on whether the day is high demand. VIP add-ons, which let visitors go to the front of the line, cost $15-$35 more, depending on the day.

Field of Screams only accepts cash, though there is an ATM on site.

What's new

Every year, workers at Field of Screams use their off season to improve the park, adding new features and upgrades.

Field of Screams is debuting "The Chainsaw Bar" this year in collaboration with Harrisburg-based brewery Lovedrafts Brewing Company. The bar is akin to a beer garden and will feature a drink exclusive to Field of Screams.

Haunted Hayride fans have something new to check out this year: a new scene, Fear Factory, which transports attendees to an old, rundown factory that's now used to process humans.

"This scene is massive and completely brand new," says Field of Screams co-owner Jim Schopf. "But beware, it is not for the faint of heart."

In addition, here are the improvements made to the park's other longtime horror attractions:

- Den of Darkness: A new "Gory Garage" attraction, featuring new scares from a character named Leroy the Mechanic.

- Frightmare Asylum: A new basement section of the attraction that includes "inhumane treatment rooms."

- Nocturnal Wasteland: New paths throughout the attraction, as well as new characters and creatures.

Want more holiday event news sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.

Special events

Visitors can experience even more horror after Field of Scream's typical season ends.

There's an Extreme Blackout event Nov. 10 that vows to be even scarier than the park's normal attractions. Field of Screams turns the lights down and allows actors to be more hands-on and intense than a typical night. Visitors are required to sign a waiver, and all participants must be 18 years old or older unless a parent or legal guardian signs a waiver. Tickets cost $50 in advance, or $60 the day of.

The 11th annual 5K Zombie Fun Run is Nov. 11. Registration costs $60-$65. Proceeds benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

The indoor attractions, the Den of Darkness and the Frightmare Asylum, will be open select dates for holidays, including Dec. 9, Feb. 10, March 16 and May 4.

For more information, visit fieldofscreams.com.

Jason's Woods

Jason's Woods, at 179 Stehman Road in Lancaster, kicks off its Halloween attractions Sept. 15 and continues on weekends through Nov. 4. The attractions operate from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 7-9 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets cost $40-$45 for the 5 Show Grand Slam, which includes access to the Horrifying Hayride, Zombie Apocalypse, Lost in Jason's Woods, Chamber of Horrors and Carnival of Fear.

Tickets for the 3 Show Combo, which includes the Horrifying Hayride, Chamber of Horrors and Zombie Apocalypse, cost $25-$30.

Ticket prices depend on whether the day is high demand. A VIP add-on, which allows attendees to skip the lines, costs an additional $20.

What's new

This year, Jason's Woods will debut two new rides with "integrated motion technology," often shortened to IMT. These attractions bring attendees into a vehicle of sorts that shakes, vibrates, uses twisting motions and more.

Wrecking Machine will simulate being stuck between two monster trucks that want to destroy the middle vehicle. The new Grinder attraction will simulate attendees being between two massive grinders.

There are a few other IMT attractions at Jason's Woods, including the Horrifying Hayride, Earthquake and Twisted.

For more information, visit jasonswoods.com.

Dutch Wonderland's 'Happy Hauntings'

Dutch Wonderland, at 2249 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, opens Sept. 30 and continues from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

"Happy Hauntings" at Dutch Wonderland features all the fun of Halloween without the jump scare action or horror-laden themes that come with other attractions.

This year, Dutch Wonderland will feature the trick-or-treat trail, a mystery maze, a spooky puppet show and a Halloween-themed dive show.

Typically, tickets cost $59.99 for general admission and $49.99 for people ages 65 years old or older. Children ages 2 years old or younger can visit for free. Dutch Wonderland's website often hosts sales, so be sure to check before purchasing tickets.

A single-day parking pass costs an additional $20.

Those who hold season passes for 2023 have unlimited access to Happy Hauntings.

What's new

Dutch Wonderland will debut a new puppet show called "Trick-or-Squeak," featuring Sofia the Spider. Sofia has to learn to overcome her fears to celebrate Halloween, with the help of friends, songs and stories.

For more information, visit dutchwonderland.com.

Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights

Hersheypark, at 100 W. Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, kicks off its Halloween event Sept. 15, with hours from 5-10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29.

The event will feature decorations and access to nearly 50 family-friendly attractions at the park, and more than 50 special foods, drinks and cocktails to enjoy.

There will be a trick-or-treat trail for children ages 12 years old and younger, a glow dance party with Hershey characters and a special ZooAmerica show that focuses on what happens with animals at night.

In addition, attendees will be able to ride some roller coasters in complete darkness. Those coasters include Wildcat's Revenge, Candymonium, the Comet, Laff Trakk and Lightning Racer.

"Dark Nights," which contains the scarier horror attractions, also starts Sept. 15, and runs from 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6-10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29.

"Dark Nights" features access to haunted houses, "scare zones" and roller coasters — some of which operate in complete darkness.

Haunted houses take attendees through settings like a coal mine, an evil carnival and catacombs, among others.

Tickets start at $49.99 for the event. Hersheypark recommends purchasing tickets online to save up to 40% on select tickets. 2023 season pass holders can enjoy the event for free.

Hersheypark offers "Fast Track" add-ons to have attendees skip the lines. Prices range from $29-$284, depending on package and day.

What's new

Hersheypark will debut two new attractions in tandem with "Dark Nights."

"Auntie Mortem's Abattoir" is a new haunted house that shows off Ethel Mortem's meat processing plant.

"Farm to table has never been more gruesome when Auntie is planning the menu," states Hersheypark's website.

In addition, there will be a new scare zone called "Fallout Zone," in which attendees have to navigate through a strange green fog.

For more information, visit hersheypark.com.

USAToday 10Best Three of the four haunted attractions in this list are currently nominated for USAToday's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Field of Screams is nominated for the "Best Haunted House/Attraction" award. Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland and Hersheypark Halloween are both nominated for the "Best Theme Park Halloween Event" award. Those who are interested in voting can do so once per day, per category, on USAToday 10Best's website through Sept. 18. USAToday will announce the winners for both awards Sept. 29. An expert panel of judges selects the initial nominees for each category, and then readers vote to determine the winners. For more information, visit 10best.usatoday.com.