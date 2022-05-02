Grab a can of Aqua Net and put on your dancing shoes.

"Hairspray," the '60s-themed upbeat musical known for its charm and positive message, will make a stop in Hershey on a leg of its national Broadway tour.

The production runs from May 3 to 8 at the Hershey Theatre.

The Hershey Theatre is no stranger to Broadway tours; recently, "Waitress," written by Sara Bareilles, stopped by the theater for a weeklong run.

The theater also announced an upcoming Broadway lineup, featuring musicals like "Hadestown" and "Book of Mormon," among four other award-winning titles.

Niki Metcalf, who will play the bubbly, sweet Tracy Turnblad, recently starred as Little Red in a national tour of "The Little Engine That Could." She has also performed in productions like "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," "Sunset Boulevard" and "The Secret Garden."

Before the debut of "Hairspray," LNP|LancasterOnline talked with Metcalf talked about what inspired her to audition, as well as why she thinks that "Hairspray" is still a household name.

What inspired you to audition for Tracy?

I saw the '80s version of the movie, I saw the 2007 movie-musical and I saw the show on Broadway. I've always felt that Tracy, as corny as it sounds, has been a part of me and who I am, and has inspired me in my life. In sixth grade, we had this thing called a lip sync. It was like a talent show, but we all got up and lip synched to songs. But, because I wanted to become a performer, I decided to sing live. The song that I chose to sing live was actually "Good Morning Baltimore." And, it was the first time I got to sing that song in front of a full audience. It was incredible, and full circle to now be able to open the show for audiences across America by singing "Good Morning Baltimore." I'm so lucky.

What qualities do you and Tracy both share?

Tracy is this really bubbly, bright person who has a dream to perform, and I relate to that a lot. I also relate to her heart a lot. She welcomes the world and people with open arms, and she knows that standing up for what's right is the only option, even when it's hard. For me, that's what I aspire to be, as a human every day.

What's it like being part of a production of this scale? A big Broadway tour is a pretty big deal.

It's amazing, to say the least. Especially after coming out of COVID, and all of us not really being able to perform for a bit. I go back to the feeling when we first got back to the room in October. I couldn't describe how incredible it was. Everybody was just so hungry to be back in the room, and to be doing "Hairspray," a show that's message is something we all so deeply believe in. I am grateful for it every day. I did the entire audition process on Zoom with the pandemic. Being back in the room again and creating live again with people who believed in this show and this message just as much as I do, it's a feeling that I'll never forget.

Why do you think 'Hairspray' has endured for so long?

It has an incredible book and score, and the dancing. All of that, of course, are the makings of a fantastic musical, period. The story is about Tracy, this amazing, bubbly person who wants to follow her dreams in a world where she wouldn't see herself as normally accepted. She meets a community of people who inspire her to stand up for what's right, even when there's so much against her. I think those messages are things that audience members can really relate to, human-to-human, that message of love and acceptance, and changing the world for the better and making it a place where everyone feels welcome, no matter who they are or what they look like.

You're from upstate New York, which isn't too far; I was wondering if you've been down to this area?

I have! Actually, right before rehearsals started, I went to the Jonas Brothers concert in Hershey with all of my best friends. I've been to Hershey quite a few times, and I was so excited to get back with my cast. I will be there for a full week, so we get that time to explore the area a little bit. I am definitely ready to explore all parts that I haven't been to before.

What can Hershey audiences prepare for?

It's been about 20 years that "Hairspray" has been around, at least the musical. The messages and stories are all just as relevant today, if not more now. Its messages of going after your dream, as well as fighting what's right, the acceptance and change and being inspired to lead with respect around one another, is all so strong and so necessary. You're also going to get all of the joy. The show has a fantastic score and book, you're going to be laughing, you're going to be, who knows, crying alongside us, and you'll get a little bit of everything. You'll get the joy, the love, the welcome-ness. I think Hershey audiences will have a lot of excitement, and we're so excited to be bringing this show to you.

Editor's note: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.