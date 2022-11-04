Forget hotels: You can now sleep in a shoe-shaped house while on vacation.

The Haines Shoe House, a York County attraction since the 1940s, is now available to rent via VRBO, a vacation rental service akin to AirBNB. The last day people could tour the house before it sold was July 24.

The shoe house sleeps six people, with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms on-site. The site also features amenities like a hot tub, fire ring and mini bar, among other attractions.

The rental costs anywhere from $215 to $323 per night, depending on factors like the day of the week, or if it's before or after holiday season.

Located in Hellam Township, the Haines Shoe House was built in 1948 and served as both an advertisement and roadside attraction for businessman Mahlon Haines, who owned many shoe stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

It was recently featured in a road trip themed board game, "Zillionaires Road Trip USA." Read more about it here.