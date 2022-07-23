In a recently released board game, you're a "zillionaire" with money to spare. What do you spend it on?

How about a house shaped like a shoe?

The Haines Shoe House, a longtime central Pennsylvania landmark, along with dozens of other roadside attractions across the United States, are featured in the game, "Zillionaires Road Trip USA."

It's a family-friendly board game, and the goal is simple: You want to be the first person to purchase four roadside attractions, but you do so by outbidding the people with whom you're playing. Some of the other attractions in the game are Bubblegum Alley in California, the Museum of Bad Art in Massachusetts and the House of Balls in Minnesota.

"Zillionaires Road Trip USA" is available for purchase at Target, both in person and online.

The Haines Shoe House was built in 1948 in Hellam Township, York County. It was originally meant to serve as both an advertisement and roadside attraction for Mahlon Haines, who owned many shoe stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to "Weird Pennsylvania," a book that chronicles Pennsylvania in all its oddities.

Recently, Jim Schmuck, the current owner of the Haines Shoe House, announced that the building had been sold and that it will be converted into an AirBNB. The last day for open tours before the building closes to the public is Sunday, July 24.

For more information about the game, visit board game creator Big Potato's website.