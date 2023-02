Those who missed Guns N' Roses' Hershey performance in 2021 will have another opportunity to see the rock 'n' roll band live this summer.

Guns N' Roses will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

The band's world tour starts in Israel in June and continues through Europe and the United States.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.