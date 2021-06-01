After a four-year gap, Guns N' Roses is returning to Hersheypark Stadium this summer.

Guns N' Roses will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4. Opening the show is Mammoth WVH, the new project from Wolfgang Van Halen, son of Eddie Van Halen.

Though the band's lineup has fluctuated over its four decade career, original members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash are currently still with the band. Guns 'N Roses last played in Hershey in 2017.

For more ticket information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.