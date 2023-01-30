Will there be six more weeks of winter in Lancaster County, or is spring right around the corner?

The fate is left to the groundhogs.

Thursday is Groundhog Day, often erroneously said or spelled as Groundhog's Day. It's a Pennsylvania tradition upheld since the 1800s.

Four Lancaster County groundhogs will prognosticate, or predict the future of local weather, this year.

Last year, Punxsutawney Phil, Poppy and Mount Joy Minnie predicted six more weeks of winter, while Octorara Orphie said spring is near.

Here's what you need to know before Groundhog Day.

Mount Joy Minnie

Join Mount Joy Minnie at 7 a.m. for her prediction at the Rotary Clock on Marietta Avenue and East Main Street. Organizers encourage visitors to wear their craziest hats as part of their crazy hat contest. Winners may get a prize. There will also be hot drinks on site from the American Legion Post 185 and doughnuts from Voyage Mount Joy. More info.

M.T. Parker

M.T. Parker, a realistic groundhog stuffed animal, will make its prediction at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion, at 1241 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Among the activities on-site include refreshments, music, photo opportunities, arts and crafts and more. Organizers request that visitors appear early, as prognostication starts at sunrise. More info.

Octorara Orphie

The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge will continue its longstanding Groundhog Day tradition this year, complete with a parade, food and drinks. The event starts around 8 a.m. on White Rock Road in Kirkwood, south of Quarryville. After a two-year hiatus, the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge will initiate its "babies," by dunking them into the nearby creek. The lodge will also initiate an honorary member, Dr. Rusty Long, former executive director at the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. Long is a third-generation honorary member, with his father and grandfather both initiated because of their public service work with the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. The lodge does not initiate women.

Poppy (and Elliott)

Poppy, the nearly toothless prognosticator from Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, will embark on her annual Groundhog Day celebration and tour. Poppy will prognosticate at 11 a.m. at Hempfield Apothetique, at 100 W. Walnut St. in Lancaster. Acorn Acres will livestream the prognostication on its Facebook page. The celebration starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. There will be snacks available. Afterward, Poppy will visit several Lancaster city businesses as part of her annual scavenger hunt alongside her "little brother," a 10-month-old groundhog named Elliott. The hunt continues through Feb. 5. Each venue will have a groundhog-related activity or something for sale. More info.

Punxsutawney Phil

Punxsutawney Phil is perhaps the best-known groundhog in Pennsylvania. While many of the live events at Gobbler's Knob in Jefferson County are already sold out, people across the country have an opportunity to watch his prognostication via livestream. The free livestream starts at 5:30 a.m. on Visit PA's website, or 7:15 a.m. on Visit PA's Facebook and YouTube accounts. Those with the Pennsylvania Cable Network channel on their TVs can watch live coverage of the event starting at 6 a.m. More info.

Not happening

Valentino's Cafe

Gone are the days of the annual Groundhog Day celebration at Valentino's Cafe in Lancaster Township. The bar and restaurant recently announced it would no longer host the event because it became stressful for staff members, and that some community members weren't respectful at the event. Valentino's Cafe last held a Groundhog Day event in 2020, just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down most businesses in the United States.