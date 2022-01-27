Soon, groundhogs will leave their burrows to scope out their shadow and see if there will be an early spring or six more weeks of winter, a Pennsylvania tradition since the 1800s.

Groundhog Day, often erroneously said as Groundhog's Day, is Feb. 2.

This year, nearly all Lancaster County groundhogs will prognosticate, or predict the future of local weather, in person. Octorara Orphie's prediction continues after a year-long hiatus, but with some changes.

In 2021, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, while Mount Joy Minnie and Poppy predicted an early spring.

Here's which events are — and aren't — happening for Groundhog Day this year.

Happening

Mount Joy Minnie

Mount Joy Minnie will make her prediction at the Rotary Clock on Marietta Avenue and East Main Street at 7 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their silliest hats for the event's crazy hat contest. American Legion Post 185 will serve coffee and hot chocolate and Voyage Mount Joy will serve donuts.

Octorara Orphie

The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville will host its in-person festivities again for Groundhog Day after a one-year hiatus. The event starts around 8 a.m. on White Rock Road in Kirkwood and will feature a marching band and a skit. This year, there will not be any initiation of the "babies," or more members into the lodge, usually done via ritual of dunking someone into the nearby creek. That will continue in 2023, according to Bill Forrey, known as "Octorara Orphie's lips." All events will be outdoors this year.

Poppy

Poppy, the nearly toothless prognosticator from Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, will make her prediction at 11 a.m. at Ville + Rue in downtown Lancaster, at 8 W. King St. People can visit her at Ville + Rue until 1 p.m. There will be Poppy-themed pillows and towels for sale, and the event will feature light refreshments like coffee, muffins and a charcuterie board. From Feb. 2 to 6, Acorn Acres will host a Poppy-themed scavenger hunt at several downtown Lancaster businesses. People who complete the scavenger hunt will have a chance at winning a Groundhog-themed gift basket with gift cards from Ville + Rue and Lancaster Charcuterie, as well as items from Acorn Acres.

Punxsutawney Phil

In-person events around Phil's prognostication will continue this year at Gobbler's Knob in Jefferson County. For those who can't attend in person, the Pennsylvania Cable News network will stream the celebration on its cable news channel, as well as on its website (though, the website does require a paid subscription to view). Phil will make his prediction around 7:25 a.m.

Not happening

- Valentino's Cafe in Lancaster city will not host its annual Groundhog Day event, citing cold temperatures and COVID-19. "Someday we will have Groundhog's Day back, unfortunately this is not the year," the cafe's owners said in a Facebook post. Valentino's also canceled its 2021 Groundhog Day event.