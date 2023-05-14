Warm summer afternoons and evenings are conducive to enjoying entertainment outdoors.

As it has for decades, Gretna Theatre will offer a season of productions in the open-air Gretna Playhouse — under a roof, but open on the sides.

Next month the theater in the woods of Lebanon County kicks off its season with a concert version of the lush, Gothic musical tale of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The season will end with some ’50s rock ’n’ roll and a Rat Pack vibe, and in between will deliver a classic musical, songs made famous by three divas of stage and screen, and the life story of a TV game show host.

Gretna Theatre producing artistic director Michael Philip O’Brien and managing director Megan Riggs — both of whom live in Lancaster County — recently previewed the season, via a Zoom interview.

“I think the goal (for the season) was that we’re providing a kind of eclectic scope of the artistic ideology and vision that we have for the future,” O’Brien says.

“We’re doing a couple things that skew more contemporary, and a couple things that are more golden age and classic,” he adds. “And, hopefully, we’re presenting a broad spectrum of musical theater and plays that a broad audience would really enjoy.”

Mainstage shows

— “Jekyll & Hyde” featuring members of the Hershey Symphony, June 8 to 11. O’Brien says the Frank Wildhorn-written musical will be presented by 17 orchestra members and 12 actors.

The musical is loosely based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella about a scientist who creates his own evil alter ego.

“This version, it’s not just the musical highlights,” O’Brien says. “It’s the whole show. We’ll have theatrical lighting, theatrical sound, projections. The areas where we simply are on the staging side ... and the costume side.

“The goal is really hearing the show, musically, in the way that it’s ideally intended and so rarely done, with a large orchestra and lush singers, and then also ... really connecting with the story and the characters” in a way that might get lost in a more elaborate production, he says.

“This is my all-time favorite musical,” Riggs says. “I love the music. It’s so epic. Having these powerhouse voices, and then along with the Hershey Symphony, it’s going to be so beautiful and so powerful and it’s got a wonderful, dark vibe.”

— “Together Off Broadway: Merman & Martin,” June 22 to 25, featuring songs made famous by Ethel Merman and Mary Martin — two icons of the Broadway stage who were very different in personality and style.

“This was a show that two friends of mine, Meredith Beck and Sarah Gafgen, who are the two creators of the piece and also the stars of the show, created this as kind of an homage to these two incredible Broadway icons,” O’Brien says. “They do a ton of their material, but it’s really about this unlikely and unknown friendship that Mary Martin and Ethel Merman had, and so they tell stories about their lives and about their connections and the roles that they played.

“It’s a really kind of simple, beautiful piece. ... It’s just the two of them and a piano player, who is part of the show,” O’Brien says.

“I also felt having the Ethel Merman tie-in was a good lead up to ‘Gypsy,’ ” he adds.

— “Gypsy,” July 13 to 16, is the story of Mama Rose and her relentless drive to see her daughters succeed in show business.

“I love ‘Gypsy,’ ” Riggs says. “I think that was one of the first musicals I did at EPAC (Ephrata Performing Arts Center). It’s such a classic story, and it has so many great numbers. It’s one of those productions where there’s not a song people don’t recognize. ... It’s (the story of) the stage mother of all stage mothers,” she says.

“The script is so good and the story is so strong, and it holds up over time in a way that other shows don’t from that era,” O’Brien says. The heart of the musical, he says, is learning why Rose is the way she is — “a nuanced, intimate look into these characters,” who are loosely based on real people.

— “The Life & Slimes of Marc Summers,” Aug. 3 to 6, a show that tells stories from the life of the host of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” and the Food Network’s “Unwrapped.”

Riggs and O’Brien had just gotten off the phone with Summers when they talked about the show.

“My inner ’90s child is so excited,” Riggs says. “I grew up watching ‘Double Dare.’ ”

“Life and Slimes” is an interesting kind of piece, O’Brien says. After hosting the wildly popular kids show, Summers “was one of the first people to admit that he suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder” while “hosting one of the dirtiest shows in the history of television.”

“Double Dare” featured contests with lots of messy stunts.

“The show is, essentially, his life story,” O’Brien says. “Marc plays himself. He performs it with one other actor ... who plays everybody else. It’s a showcase of his life and the history of the ebbs and flows of his career and his (disorder) and his family.

“And the other really fun part of it, there’s also audience interaction and physical challenges that happen with audience members. It’s a really cool and exciting show,” O’Brien says.

The show is written by Alex Brightman, who was Tony-nominated for his lead Broadway roles in “Beetlejuice” and “School of Rock” and will be coming to Mount Gretna to work with the show and be there for opening night.

— “Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland,” Aug. 24 to 27.

“Angela Ingersoll does a tribute to Judy Garland,” Riggs says, “and she just has a beautiful, beautiful voice. She really does Judy Garland so much justice.”

O’Brien explains the show is created by Artists Lounge Live, a concert company based in Chicago that produced “Elvis: My Way” for Gretna Theatre last summer.

“They’re just top-notch performers, with really great interaction with the audience and an amazing band,” Riggs says. “It’s really just stunning.”

“Angela is really incredible,” O’Brien says. “She was nominated for an Emmy for this performance when they did it on PBS. The people who love Judy, and the people who just want to see an incredible live performance — this is the show that they should definitely check out.

“She’s not portraying Judy,” he adds. “She’s Angela, singing Judy Garland material.”

— “Great Balls of Fire,” a special event for one night only, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28. Tickets for this show are $35 each.

“Jason Cohen does the music of Jerry Lee Lewis,” Riggs says. Cohen, who has portrayed Lewis in productions of “Million Dollar Quartet” and performed with a band in “Great Balls of Fire” last year at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, also tells stories and performs well-known songs from genres that influenced Lewis’ music.

— “The Summer Club,” Friday, Sept. 1, is an evening of swing music from the Rat Pack era, backed by a 17-piece band. The cast of singers includes Jeffrey Coon, a Fulton Theatre regular, and O’Brien himself.

Family series

Gretna Theatre also presents a family series that features Saturday morning shows of about an hour to 70 minutes.

Three of the Gretna Theatre’s four family shows are musicals based on well-known children’s books, O’Brien says.The cast of those shows are six acting apprentices Gretna hires for the summer.

O’Brien says each family that comes to any of the shows based on books receives a copy of a book on which the show is based.

All of the family shows are performed at 11 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They are:

— “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley,” June 10. The show is based on the first book of the series, “where Stanley becomes flat for the first time,” Riggs says. Stanley learns there are advantages to being flat, such as being able to travel through the mail.

— “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” June 24. The show, by popular children’s author Mo Willems, shows “all the things that pigeons aren’t supposed to do, but wind up doing,” Riggs says. “It’s really cute and fun.”

It’s a great way to introduce children to what a modern musical is, O’Brien says.

—​ “Marian and Friends: Ventriloquist,” July 29. Marian Gehman “is a phenomenal ventriloquist, and brings a host of characters, all of them animals,” Riggs says. “It’s everything from a mouse to a life-sized ostrich. It’s interactive, it’s fun and cute and it’s great for families of all ages.”

“There’s always an audience-participation side of it, as well,” O’Brien says.

— “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” Aug. 5. In this musical, O’Brien says, Curious George the monkey helps his chef friend find a faster way to make meatballs.

“The musical is a really fun, funny, energetic explosion,” O’Brien adds.

About the season

“We’re just really excited about the season as a whole,” O’Brien says, “and hopefully there’s something for everybody.”

Gretna Theatre’s shows are performed at the Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

Various subscription packages are available. Individual tickets for most mainstage shows are $39 to $45. Tickets for the family series shows are $10 each. Additional fees are added for online ordering.

For more information and tickets, visit gretnatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-964-3627.