Gretna Theatre recently announced that children in the audiences for three of its Kids Series shows this season will go home with a free copy of the books the shows are based upon.

The theater also announced it’s raising its ticket prices for the 2022 mainstage season, as of June 6.

The children’s shows are aimed at introducing children in kindergarten through sixth grade to the magic of live musical theater.

The Kids Series shows are performed at 11 a.m. Saturdays in the open-air Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. Shows are one hour, without an intermission.

Tickets are general admission and seats are not assigned. Families are welcome to sit anywhere in the theater.

The Kids Series shows are sensory-friendly. “That means typical ‘rules of attendance’ have been relaxed to accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities and the families who support them,” according to Gretna Theatre’s website.

Because the shows are in an open-air theater during the day, the theater never goes dark. In addition, there are no startling or strobe lighting effects. Seating will not be sold out, so children can move in the middle of the show if they feel the need to, and can stand in the back of the theater with parental supervision.

Shows are:

— “Pinkalicious the Musical,” Saturday, June 11. Pinkalicious has eaten so many pink cupcakes that she has turned pink from Pinkitis. The doctor and her family will help her find a solution. It’s based on the book “Pinkalicious” by Victoria and Elizabeth Kann.

— “Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza,” Saturday, June 25. Boyer engages young audiences with comedy, music and interactive bubble-blowing magic.

— “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are In A Play!’ ” on Saturday, July 30. The friendship of Piggie and Gerald the Elephant is tested when they’re invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles. The musical is based on books by Mo Willems.

— “Go, Dog. Go!” on Saturday, Aug. 6. Dogs sing, dance, climb trees, go snorkeling and ride a Ferris wheel in this exploration of movement, color and space. The show is based on the book by P.D. Eastman.

Tickets to individual shows are $10 each. Subscriptions to all four shows cost $30 (free for kids 2 years and under).

Kids will get a free book to take home after the shows except the Bubble Bonanza.

To order tickets online, visit gretnatheatre.org, or call the box office at 717-964-3627 between noon and 4 p.m. daily.

In other news, ticket prices for the mainstage shows at Gretna Theatre will be rising by $2 per ticket as of June 6, the theater company announced in a news release.

Standard-seat tickets will increase to $38 and premium-seat tickets to $41. Those who order tickets before June 6 can buy them at the lower price.