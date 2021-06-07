After a year of virtual concerts, live music will return to Mt. Gretna Playhouse this summer. All concerts are at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse and tickets can be bought online here, or by calling 717-361-1508.

Here are Gretna Music’s slate of concerts for Summer 2021:

June 20 – Kenny Barron Jazz Trio

Top jazz pianist Kenny Barron will perform at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. A premium ticket costs $35, a standard ticket costs $28 and a VIP Pass is $100. The concert is in partnership with Central PA Friends of Jazz.

July 3 – GM4K Charlotte Blake Aston

Storyteller Charlotte Blake Aston will team up with two Philadelphia Orchestra members, Juliette Kang on violin and Priscilla Lee on cello, to tell the musical stories of Hansel and Gretel, The Bremen Town Musicians and more. The performance is at 11 a.m., and tickets are $5.

July 10 – Jazzmeia Horn

Jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will showcase her talents at 7:30 p.m. Premium tickets cost $35, standard tickets cost $28 and a VIP Pass is $100.00. The concert is in partnership with Central PA Friends of Jazz.

July 11 – Allen Krantz and Julien Labro

Guitarist Allen Krantz will partner with bandoneon player Julien Labro for a concert of classical favorites. Performances are at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25.

July 25 – Chanticleer

San Francisco Grammy-award-winning group Chanticleer will perform at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $35.

July 29 – Mutts Gone Nuts

Presented in partnership with Pennsylvania Chautauqua, dogs, their trainers and a comedian will present shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.

July 31 – Empire Wild

Empire Wild is a gender-bending trio that was formed as a vehicle for fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway, and more into a signature sound of their own. Performances are at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25.

July 31 – GM4K Empire Wild

Genre-bending trio Empire Wild will share the joys of all types of music, with a special emphasis on getting kids excited about classical music. The event is at 11 a.m. and tickets are $5.

August 1 – Hermitage Piano Trio

Hermitage Piano Trio will perform their Grammy-nominated Rachmanioff’s Elegiac Trio No. 2. Performances are at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25.

August 13 – Tuba Skinny

From depression-era blues to ragtime to jazz, Tuba Skinny’s performances evoke the rich heritage of their New Orleans roots. The concert is in partnership with Central PA Friends of Jazz and Susquehanna Folk Music Society. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Adult premium tickets cost $35, standard tickets cost $28 and VIP Passes cost $100.

August 14 – GM4K Nora Brown

Nora Brown, a 15-year-old banjo prodigy, shares her love of bluegrass music. The event is at 3 p.m. and tickets are $5.

August 14 – Nora Brown

Nora Brown will perform pieces dedicated to the traditional banjo music of eastern Kentucky and Tennessee, and to the soulful ballads of the south. The Susquehanna Folk Music Society is a promotional partner for this concert. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $18.

August 15 – All-Mozart with Manhattan Chamber Players

Three talented artists will play an all-strings, all-Mozart program featuring Wolfgang’s incredible Divertimento, K. 563. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

August 29 – Miranda Cuckson

On violin, Miranda Cuckson will delight listeners playing music ranging from new creations to classics. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20.

September 5 – The Naughton Sisters, piano four-hands

Christine and Michelle Naughton return to Mt. Gretna with a performance on piano. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28.

September 12 – Tao and Teicher – Counterpoint

Dancer-choreographer Caleb Teicher and pianist Conrad Tao will perform a program of music and tap. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28.

September 18 – Dali Quartet and Wister Quartet

The Wister Quartet will join the Dali Quartet for Mendelsshon’s octet. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $28.

Other Mt. Gretna events

Pennsylvania Chautauqua, also located in Mt. Gretna, will offer nearly 100 events as part of the Chautauqua Summer Programming. Offerings include organ recitals, art lectures and book reviews, among others. Events run from June 6 to Sept. 16.

The Cicada Music Festival is also planned for this summer in Mt. Gretna. Dates for the festival are Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17, and all shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Highlights from the lineup include The New Jersey Beach Boys, Bobby “Brooks” Wilson and The Everly Brothers Experience.