Just over Lebanon County's border sits the idyllic Mount Gretna borough, filled with trees, old-timey restaurants and a lake beach that brings several thousand visitors every year.

It's not just a place to hike and enjoy scenery, however — its entertainment scene is jam packed with diverse musical artists, original productions and approachable concerts.

Throughout the summer, the Mount Gretna Playhouse will be home to many affordable concerts and events as part of Gretna Music's upcoming summer music series.

Visitors can expect to see musicians from many different genres, from male chorus Chanticleer to jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles.

"It's been a growing focus of Gretna Music over the past decade or more to be less concerned about the genre and more concerned about the quality of the artists," says Carl Kane, artistic director of Gretna Music, in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

When Gretna Music debuted in 1975, its focus was to highlight classical musicians and chamber music. It wasn't until the last decade that the focus was less on classical music and more on high-caliber performances.

The concert series kicks off June 18 with the world debut of musical group Time For Tango, featuring musicians like violinist Francisco Fullana, bandoneon (similar to an accordion) player JP Jofre and guitarist Jason Vieaux.

The group will play music that celebrates Spanish and Argentinian dances.

There may be a lot of events featuring artists that visitors haven't heard before, but that's intentional.

"One of my favorite things is when a patron or supporter comes up to me after a concert and says something like, 'I wasn't sure I'd like it tonight, but boy am I glad I came,'" Kane says.

That feedback has led to Gretna Music focusing more on diverse offerings.

Kane says that more than 40% of musicians performing in the concert series over the past few years have been BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) artists.

More than geographical diversity, Gretna Music is also keeping its summer lineup fresh with several free kids activities, as well as a circus performance from New York-based Bindlestiff Family Cirkus.

"They're a super fun traditional circus act, which is more out of the box than we normally go," Kane says. "We're really hoping people, families especially, find it and come out for a great cultural experience."

Here's what you can expect from Gretna Music this summer.

Music events

- June 18: Argentinian/Spanish band Time For Tango will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$30. More info.

- June 25: Mandolin player Gabriel Locati and guitarist Allen Krantz will perform at 4 p.m. The concert is free. Bring chairs or blankets. More info.

- July 2: Brass quintet Timberdale Brass will perform from 3-4:35 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$15. Visitors can add on a BBQ buffet and beer/cider tasting for an additional $30, though registration is required. More info.

- July 7: Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$100. More info.

- July 9: Pianist Natasha Paremski will perform from 7:30-9:15 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$25. More info.

- July 23: Grammy Award-winning male chorus Chanticleer will perform from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$50. More info.

- July 29: Jazz bassist Buster Williams will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$100. More info.

- July 30: Kora player and vocalist Sona Jobarteh will perform at 7:30 p.m. A kora instrument looks like a banjo, but plays like a combination of a lute and a harp. Tickets range from $5-$25. More info.

- Aug. 11: Grammy Award-winning sextet Take 6 will perform from 7:30-9:15 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$75. More info.

- Aug. 12: Jazz pianist Chuchito Valdes will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$50. More info.

- Aug. 13: Teen musical prodigies Amaryn Olmeda and Parker van Ostrand will perform together under the name Wunderkinds. Tickets range from $5-$50. More info.

- Aug. 27: The Galvin Cello Quartet will perform from 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$35. More info.

- Sept. 3: The Wister Quartet will perform works from composers George Frideric Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johannes Brahms from 3-4:30 p.m. Pianist Marcantonio Barone will accompany the quartet. Tickets range from $5-$25. More info.

- Sept. 10: Classical duo The Sebastians will perform various classical works from composers like Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Sebastian Bach and more. Tickets range from $5-$25. More info.

Kids programming

- June 19: Kids will be able to help organist Vince Ryan reassemble an organ, learning about the different components of the instrument along the way. The event runs from 1-2 p.m. More info.

- June 26: Local musician Matthew Woodson will teach kids how to play the drums using just their body, or common things around the house. The event runs from 10-11 a.m. More info.

- July 17: Lenny Tepsich, known best as Mr. Music of Pennsylvania on PBS Kids, will host a free singalong from 10-11 a.m. for people of all ages. This event will also be held July 31 and Aug. 14 from 10-11 a.m. More info.

- Aug. 26: The Galvin Cello Quartet will teach kids how cellos work. Kids are invited afterwards to try to play the cello and other instruments. More info.

Other events

- July 2: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church pastor John Overman will host a non-denominational worship service centered on jazz from 10-11 a.m. More info.

- July 8: Circus group Bindlestiff Family Cirkus will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$20. More info.

- Aug. 26: In celebration of International Make Music On Your Porch Day, many local musicians will take to their porches to perform. Visitors are encouraged to walk around and listen to the music. The day of the event, text PORCH to 717-361-1508 to get the full listing of participating musicians. More info.