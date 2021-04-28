Following on the heels of the Gretna Theatre 2021 season announcement last week, Gretna Music has released its own slate of upcoming performers.

Concerts will take place on select weekend evenings between June 20 and September 18 in the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. Ticket prices vary between performances, but all concert tickets will go on sale Monday, May 3. Legendary jazz pianist Kenny Barron and his trio kicks the season off on Sunday, June 20. Concerts range between folk and blues to classical and vocal music, with several shows primarily for children.

To see the complete list of musicians, read below. For more information, visit gretnamusic.org.

-Kenny Barron Trio, Sunday, June 20, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

-Gretna Music For Kids: Charlotte Blake Alston with two Philadelphia Orchestra members, Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m.

-Jazzmeia Horn, Saturday, July 10, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

-Allen Krantz and Julien Labro, Sunday, July 11, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

-Chanticleer, Sunday, July 25, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

-Mutts Gone Nuts! Thursday, July 29, 6 and 8 p.m.

-Empire Wild, Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. (Note: The 11a.m. performance is a "Gretna Music for Kids" show)

-Hermitage Piano Trio, Sunday, August 1, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

-Tuba Skinny, Friday, August 13, 7:30 p.m.

-Nora Brown, Saturday, August 14, 3 and 7:30 p.m. (Note: 3 p.m. performance is a "Gretna Music for Kids" show)

-All-Mozart Manhattan Chamber Players, Sunday, August 15, 7:30 p.m.

-Miranda Cuckson, Sunday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.

-The Naughton Sisters, Sunday, September 5, 7:30 p.m.

-Tao and Teicher, Counterpoint, Sunday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.

-Dali Quartet and Wister Quartet, Saturday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.