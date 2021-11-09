Critically acclaimed rock band Greta Van Fleet recently announced that a leg of its "Dreams in Gold" tour will stop in Hershey in spring 2022.

The band, perhaps best known for its '70s-styled songs and singles like "Highway Tune," "Black Smoke Rising" and "Safari Song," will play at Hersheypark's Giant Center on March 30.

Alongside Greta Van Fleet will be rock bands Rival Sons and The Velveteers, who will open the show.

The "Dreams in Gold" tour will be in support of Greta Van Fleet's sophomore album, "The Battle at Garden's Gate," which was released in April 2021. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 list, and was No. 1 on the Hard Rock Billboard list.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m.

For more information about the concert, visit lanc.news/GretaVanFleet.