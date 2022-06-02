Jason Cohen has portrayed rock ’n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dozens of times on stage.

But when it came to creating a show called “Great Balls of Fire,” which opens Friday, June 3, at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, he decided to play himself.

The musical, which features Lewis’ hits along with other genres of music that influenced his early career, is not a tribute show, Cohen says. Rather, it’s “a hybrid of a couple of different forms.”

Along with four other musicians, Cohen will share stories from Lewis’ life as they perform his hits. The show also contains well-known songs by other early rockers, along with gospel and other music genres that informed Lewis as a performer.

Cohen played Lewis in the Dutch Apple’s 2016 production of “Million Dollar Quartet” and on a national tour, and has been involved in nine different productions of the musical as a cast member or director.

That jukebox musical centers on the night in 1956, when Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins jammed on a recording session at Sam Phillips’ famed Sun Records studio in Memphis.

While touring with the musical in 2016, Cohen says by phone from New York City, he started thinking about creating some kind of show about Lewis.

“I saw there was a lot of interest from audiences in this music,” Cohen says. “I thought, ‘what can I do that I also have creative control over? Am I trying to make a tribute show ... or a biographical musical?’

“And I brought it to my friend, Michael Schiralli who has done a bunch of one-person shows in his career, and he’s a really great director and a guy I like working with,” Cohen says.

Cohen initially wrote a “way too long and overwritten” draft of a Lewis tribute show, eventually trying it out in front of an audience in early 2020. But Schiralli encouraged him to go in a different direction.

“He really kind of gave me the idea of the arc or the connecting tissue of the story, which is that Jerry Lee and I have grown up in very different times with very different backgrounds, but, through this music, he’s really been a major influence on my life,” Cohen says. “Everything that has happened to me — personally, professionally — since I joined the tour has been because of that production of ‘Million Dollar Quartet.’

“Jerry Lee grew up in the church, and I’m a Jewish boy from the suburbs of (New) Jersey and so we’re very, very different types of people,” Cohen says. But the music unites them.

During COVID-19 lockdown, Cohen rewrote “Great Balls of Fire” with its new focus.

“It’s a concert celebration ... and much more of a personal story as opposed to a character that I’m playing,” he says “I don’t portray Jerry Lee Lewis at all ... The show is myself and four other musician-singer-actor-performers, and it is a theatrical concert.”

1950s music

“Great Balls of Fire” is filled with songs from Lewis — nicknamed “the Killer,” and now 86 years old — who burst onto the music scene in the mid-’50s with a combination of piano-driven rock ’n’ roll, showmanship and a bad-boy persona.

The show includes tunes such as “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “High School Confidential,” “What’d I Say” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly.”

“We do all different types of songs from the ’50s — songs from styles that would have influenced Jerry Lee and his music ... and we kind of tell stories of Jerry Lee’s life, of my experiences playing Jerry Lee Lewis, of the whole group — the five of us — having met through doing productions of ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’” Cohen says. “What has our experience been touring the country doing that musical — the people we’ve met, the places we’ve been and performed? It’s all of that. It is a good time, and a big celebration of this music — a really nice opportunity to enjoy this style that really electrifies audiences.”

Lewis “was very influenced by gospel music and the music of Hank Williams,” Cohen says. That’s in the show, too, he says, along with music from such Lewis contemporaries as Elvis, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

“We do a whole section of music from New Orleans,” Cohen says. “(Lewis) did cover a couple of New Orleans standards like ‘Jambalaya’ and ‘When the Saints go Marching In,’ both of which we do in the show.”

Other members of the “Great Balls of Fire” cast include drummer Jon Rossi, who has toured with “Million Dollar Quartet,” and was musical director while portraying Johnny Cash’s drummer, W. S. “Fluke” Holland, in the Dutch Apple’s 2020 production of the show.

Others are Justin Brown, who plays woodwinds and has performed on Broadway and on national tours; and Ben Sheppard on bass and Spiff Wiegand on guitar and violin, both veteran regional theater actors.

They’ve performed the show in Florida, Connecticut and Arizona; are headed to New Jersey and California after the Lancaster run; and are already booking dates into 2023, Cohen says.

Multiple instruments

Cohen grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and says he started playing the piano around age 11 or 12 when he asked his cousin to help him locate middle C on a keyboard.

“I first played professionally when I was 16,” he says. “I would play for cocktail hours, for nursing homes and in the orchestra pits of local community theaters.”

He now plays about a dozen instruments in all, including guitar, double bass, banjo, trombone, banjo and accordion. A lot of his musical ability is self-taught, he says. He studied theater both at a magnet school during high school and at New York University.

He has worked as an actor, director or musical director for a number of productions, both on national tours and on the East Coast, including helming tribute shows about Buddy Holly and John Denver.

“Great Balls of Fire” is presented by Cohen’s year-old production company, Emmett Productions. He is also collaborating on a murder mystery show, and on a new musical comedy about rival apartment building doormen.

When he was first cast in “Million Dollar Quartet,” Cohen says, he did a lot of research on Lewis’ life, reading books and watching video clips.

“What made Jerry Lee so great was also ultimately his downfall. ... And by that I mean he didn’t care what people thought,” Cohen says. “He was super sure of himself and confident, and ultimately that whole mentality ... led him to this bad press” after he married his 13-year-old cousin — Lewis’ third of seven marriages — in 1957.

“I think it’s really important to see ... that his showmanship was very new for a piano player,” Cohen says. “The fact that he really took the piano and made into really a percussive instrument, the way that he would bash on the piano and play with his feet. It’s like a revivalist church service,” Cohen says. “It’s important to see how he led the way for people to come after him as a performer.

“It’s been great to connect with older audience members. ... It’s always be great to see these ‘teenagers’ with their AARP cards, who grew up with this music or have personal connections to this music or who just stand up and dance,” Cohen says.

“It’s nice to be able, for 90 minutes, to be able to infuse some joy into what is truly, by the day, becoming a more upsetting time to live. We don’t take that for granted.”

IF YOU GO

• What: The musical “Great Balls of Fire.”

• Where: Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road.

• When: Opens Friday; runs through June 25. Wednesdays to Sundays at various times, evenings and matinees.

• Cost: Dinner and show $25-70 (for children through adult tickets); show only, $22-50.

• Information and tickets: 717-898-1900; dutchapple.com.