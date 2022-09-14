Spice Kings 3.jpg
Spice Kings specializes in gourmet street food and is now open for business at 47 North Prince Street in Lancaster for "What's in Store" on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

It's an honor for most restaurants to see repeat customers, let alone a customer who orders three days in a row.

It's especially an honor when that customer is a Grammy-winning music artist. 

Spice Kings, a restaurant in Lancaster city that serves hibachi, fried seafood and specialty fries, among other foods, recently posted on its Instagram page that it made food for Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch three days in a row.

"His favorite was the fried shrimp and Chicken Hibachi xtra chicken 😎 w/ our Exclusive fresh squeezed Purp Lemonades," Spice Kings said in the Instagram post.

Ricch is best known for his number-one song "The Box" and his features on the late Nipsey Hussle's Grammy-winning "Racks in the Middle" and on DaBaby's chart-topping "Rockstar." He has also collaborated with rappers Kanye West, Pop Smoke and 50 Cent. 

