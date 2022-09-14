It's an honor for most restaurants to see repeat customers, let alone a customer who orders three days in a row.

It's especially an honor when that customer is a Grammy-winning music artist.

Spice Kings, a restaurant in Lancaster city that serves hibachi, fried seafood and specialty fries, among other foods, recently posted on its Instagram page that it made food for Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch three days in a row.

"His favorite was the fried shrimp and Chicken Hibachi xtra chicken 😎 w/ our Exclusive fresh squeezed Purp Lemonades," Spice Kings said in the Instagram post.

Ricch is best known for his number-one song "The Box" and his features on the late Nipsey Hussle's Grammy-winning "Racks in the Middle" and on DaBaby's chart-topping "Rockstar." He has also collaborated with rappers Kanye West, Pop Smoke and 50 Cent.