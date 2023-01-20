One afternoon last May, David Cullen experienced one of his quietest afternoons in some time.

There was a gig later that evening to prepare for, but with his professorial duties at Elizabethtown College, Millersville University and West Chester University done for the semester, Cullen picked up a newly acquired classical guitar and played, just for himself.

Suddenly, it wasn’t so quiet.

For the next two hours, Cullen entered something of a flow state and astounded himself at the tunes streaming out.

“It was like, 'Oh wow, that sounds pretty good, I should get my iPad out and get the Voice Memos going,” Cullen says.“I did that for a tune and then switched keys, and then something else popped out.”

All told, the afternoon session would end up yielding 10 of the 12 songs on Cullen’s first album in 15 years, “Revival.”

"I felt the moments of flow,” Cullen says. “You play and you don't stop, you don't judge it, and then something good is going to happen.”

It’s an album that Cullen, 63, says that he wasn’t sure would come at all. After releasing 12 solo albums between 1998 and 2008, receiving a Best Pop Instrumental Grammy for his recording of “The Days of Wine & Roses” from the Henry Mancini tribute album “Pink Guitar” in 2005 and contributing to guitarist Will Ackerman’s Grammy-winning album “Revival,” Cullen had what he calls a “great run.”

In the meantime, Cullen’s children went to college and his wife, Jill Haley, an accomplished composer and musician in her own right, began releasing albums inspired by various National Parks. In addition to teaching guitar at area colleges, Cullen kept busy with performances, be they “gigs” in area bars or “concerts” in halls, a distinction worth making.

“It's kind of like, OK, you can go to a restaurant or bar and have a quick burger and you can hear me play,” says Cullen describing the different kinds of performance. “But then, if you come to a concert just to hear solo guitar for an hour with no talking, it's suddenly an experience. You let yourself sink into the music, and it brings the whole level up.You're just having a higher experience.”

The music on “Revival” reflects numerous experiences, with a gentleness that acts as a throughline. Perhaps because most of these songs were devised on a chair in a room, you can close your eyes and perfectly visualize Cullen playing in the corner of the room you’re listening in. Even though there is only one instrument leading the charge, moods shift from song to song – “Let the Horses Run,” which features a natural gallop and an air of mystery, leads into closer “Meet You at the County Line,” a romantic-sounding song lead by soft fingerpicking.

Cullen completed the album with the help of producer and fellow Grammy winner Corin Nelson, who had recently been producing Haley’s National Park music and previously produced Cullen’s 2000 album “Indigo Blue.”

Cullen says that his guitar style has always been there, but that it has been refined over the last two decades by playing with musicians of all genres, whether it’s the traditional African music of Samite, the bluegrass of the DePue Brothers Band or the classical stylings of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

“I couldn't do it if I was just practicing by myself for 15 years,” Cullen says. “No, I have to go out and I have to interact with other folks, and then I bring it back to the solo guitar.”

“Revival” will have its first big public showcase on March 26 in Reading at the WCR Center for the Arts, as part of Berks Jazz Fest, which Cullen has played in various forms dating back to the early 2000s.

“It's nice when I get to play in Reading in a concert venue, because I do play so many ‘gigs,’” Cullen says. “'We can see play Dave anytime,' right? But they can't really see me play solo guitar, quiet, with nice microphones and really sounding like a record right in front of you.”

The cover of “Revival,” a photo taken by Haley of a spring the couple hiked past on a trip to Ireland, reflects the calmness of the music contained within – coursing, gentle but ever-flowing.

For Cullen, it’s an image that all but screams “Revival.”

“We're looking at those trees and the grass, that has been revived because it's an Irish spring, also if you're there in that scene, you're going to feel revived,” Cullen explains. “It was so beautiful. The title track ‘Revival,’ that came a little more from a gospel feel, like a revival preacher and gospel piano sound. And I'm sort of being revived, I haven't recorded in 15 years.”

"Revival" comes out on Friday, January 20 and will be available on CD and streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and others.

If You Go What: David Cullen “Revival” CD Release Show. When: Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. Where: WCR Center for the Arts, 140 N. 5th St., Reading Cost: $18 More information: cullenguitar.com