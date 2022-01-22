Five-time Grammy nominated artist Thomas Rhett will headline a concert at the Hersheypark Stadium this summer.

The tour, named after a yet-to-be-released song called "Bring The Bar To You," will support of Rhett's upcoming album, "Where We Started."

“Man, it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett says in a press release. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all, and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud - I’m counting down the days already!"

The country-pop artist is known for songs like "Look What God Gave Her," "What's Your Country Song," and "It Goes Like This."

Rhett has put out 21 singles over the course of his career. He has been nominated for five Grammys since 2017 for Best Country Song ("Die a Happy Man," "Some People Do," "Country Again") and Best Country Album ("Life Changes," "Center Point Road").

The tour will make its stop in Hershey on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Country singers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith will open the show.

For more information about the event, visit hersheyentertainment.com.