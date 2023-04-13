Mickey’s Black Box in Lititz will host five female jazz composers in the coming months as part of a new concert series, “5 Fresh Takes on Jazz: Emerging Women Composers in Concert.”

The five concerts will take place monthly in April, May and June, and then return in September and October.

The series was arranged by Tim Mekeel, who worked as a business writer for the Lancaster New Era and later, LNP | LancasterOnline, from 1977 until his retirement in 2021.

Mekeel says that the focus for this series is specifically young musicians who mostly write and perform their own material.

Though they are quantified as “emerging,” many of the artists are longtime performers and students of jazz — to wit, four of five performers have obtained, or are in the process of obtaining, master’s degrees in jazz studies.

The first concert, featuring the Gosia Maj Quartet, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for individual shows are $20 in advance, and $10 for students. Jazz fans can purchase a season pass ticket for $80 that includes admission to all the shows. All shows take place at 3 p.m. on scheduled dates, with the exception of the May 7 Mitamu Sextet performance, which will be at 6:30 p.m.

The series schedule is as

follows:

Sunday, April 16:

Gosia Maj Quintet

Maj, a Polish native residing in the Netherlands and United States, has recorded with several jazz luminaries and is currently a Fulbright Scholar at Temple University.

Sunday, May 7:

Mitamu Sextet

Raised in Doylestown, Mitamu founder Tammy Huynh is a Vietnamese-American vocalist who combines jazz with funk and experimental music to create a sound all her own.

Sunday, June 11:

Gina Benalcazar Quintet

Tubist and trombonist Gina Benalcazar spends her days as a Broadway orchestra substitute, performing music for shows such as “Some Like it Hot” and “Moulin Rouge.” In addition to her own band, Benalcazar performs with big bands including the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and Roy Hargrove Big Band.

Sunday, Sept. 24:

Lora Sherrodd Quintet

Wyoming native Lora Sherrodd lives in Philadelphia and is a two-time recipient of influential jazz publication Downbeat Magazine’s Student Music Award for “Outstanding Vocal Solo.”

Sunday, Oct. 22:

Laura Lizcano Trio

Originally from Dauphin County by way of Columbia, vocalist Laura Lizcano is now based in New York City. Lizcano has performed at venues including the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia and has opened for fellow musicians Gabby Moreno and Sammy Miller.