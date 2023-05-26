Last summer, I boxed up a dozen silver mercury glass ornaments and wondered who was the latest midcentury modern fan to spend $50 on something I found for change at an estate sale.

An address in Brooklyn usually brings up visions of brownstones filled to the brim with holiday glitz. This address was for someone at a place called Marvelous Props.

Were my ornaments headed for greatness in a Marvel holiday special? I should have charged more for Hollywood props!

Actually, the company supplies props for something better: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The Amazon Prime show ended this week after five seasons of rapid-fire funniness. Midge has gone from a fed-up, cheated-on housewife to someone who can hold her own on stage. (No spoilers ahead.) In just a few years, she gets a job. She gets a divorce. She goes on tour. She gets arrested for obscenity. She falls in love. There were setbacks but by the final season, she’s set on being a headliner, not the opening act.

The series starts in 1958. Midge just had her second child and tells a friend she’s recorded her body measurements daily for 10 years. After kissing her husband Joel goodnight, Midge pretends to fall asleep then sneaks out of bed to wipe away the makeup and curl her hair. She cracks the shade so the sun will wake her up just in time to put her face back on before the alarm. That patina of perfection is so cringe-worthy.

The 1950s standards might not age well but that’s Midge being herself. On the show, the top female comedian at the time is Sophie Lennon, a sophisticated, rich woman whose comedy is a character. She puts on a dowdy costume to play a housewife with a thick Queens accent. Her comedy is as smart as her catchphrase: “Put that on your plate.”

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is herself, her hilarious, quick, sharp, self-depreciating, bawdy self. In lots of eyeliner and often Dior.

The show’s first four seasons takes us from 1958 to 1961, not a huge amount of time. But you can see the culture shift from the 1950s to the 1960s, with each character making his or her own transformation.

Midge is a fictional character but I wonder which comedians she most resembles. Is she a younger Lucille Ball? Phyllis Diller? Perhaps Joan Rivers? They’re both Jewish and born in 1933. They started their careers in tiny comedy clubs in Greenwich Village. They got wider recognition from their time on late night TV. As women in comedy, they broke barriers and continued working, staying relevant through the decades. They also had husband drama.

Through the seasons, I’ve loved seeing people pop up as bit players. Midge sits down next to (surprise!) John Waters in a park. She flirts with (what?) Milo Ventimiglia.

The cameos are fleeting. It’s been a treat seeing how the people closer to Midge are hilarious in their own way. Manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) has killer crude one-liners. Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle) has deadpan disses (and a hilarious run-in with a matchmaker mafia). Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) is the intellectual straight man. Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu) wasn’t on the show for long but her banter with Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) was funny as it was fast.

We’ve seen delightful flashbacks from the past. The final season’s looks ahead to 1981 are something new. The flash-forwards are signs of what’s to come. They also raise more questions that hopefully were resolved by the time the final episode landed Friday.

I’m writing this before the final episode is out. While it’s tough to say goodbye to these characters, I’m hoping one question will be answered in the finale.

Where are those ornaments?