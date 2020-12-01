Just because there will be a little less in-person cheer this holiday season doesn't mean there won't be any cheer at all.

One notable instance is the virtual return of Millersville University's "Glorious Sounds of the Season" concert program. The program, which brings together various Tell School of Music ensembles, celebrates its 15th season this year.

Eschewing traditional concerts with in-person audiences due to COVID-19 health restrictions, Millersville University will be premiering short clips daily at noon from Tuesday, Dec. 1, to Saturday, Dec. 12. Videos will generally be around two minutes long, with the exception of a 25-minute finale at the end of the series.

Videos will be free and available on the Tell School of Music website, as well as its corresponding social media channels.

The "Twelve Days of Glorious Virtual Sounds of the Season" also helps raise money for student scholarships. According to a 2018 article, the yearly holiday fundraising concert raises between $15,000 and $20,000 for scholarships.

For more information including participating groups, visit bit.ly/glorioussounds.