The Long's Park Ampitheater, one of only a few structures of its kind in the United States, was built in 1962.
Since then, thousands of people have enjoyed musical performances on the relaxed lawn that sprawls out from the stage.
Here’s just a sampling of some of the musicians to grace the Long’s Park Amphitheater stage, whether part of the Summer Music Series, WIOV’s FallFest or another musical event.
1966: The 150-person Up With People choir.
1967: Glenn Miller Band.
1970: Count Basie.
1980: The first year Charlie Smithgall’s Civil War Cannons participated in the park’s annual Patriotic Concert.
1985: Judy Collins.
1988: Frankie Avalon.
1990: Helen Reddy.
1992: Ricky Skaggs, Roberta Flack.
1995: The Coasters, The Drifters.
1999: Tom Chapin.
2000: The Bacon Brothers.
2001: The Turtles, Brad Paisley.
2002: Nickel Creek, Richie Havens.
2003: Little Big Town, Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
2004: Los Lobos.
2005: Angelique Kidjo.
2006: Robert Hazard, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
2007: Robert Hazard, New Riders of the Purple Sage.
2009: Los Lobos, Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
2010: Esperanza Spalding, the Felice Brothers, Grace Potter, Angelique Kidjo.
2011: Danny Kortchmar Band.
2012: Booker T & the MGs.
2013: Dawes, the Lone Bellow.
2015: Selwyn Birchwood, Parker Milsap.
2016: Darlingside.
2017: Arlo Guthrie, The Districts, Donna the Buffalo.
2018: Black Violin.
2019: Phil Vassar, Danny Kortchmar.
