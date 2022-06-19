The Long's Park Ampitheater, one of only a few structures of its kind in the United States, was built in 1962.

Since then, thousands of people have enjoyed musical performances on the relaxed lawn that sprawls out from the stage.

Here’s just a sampling of some of the musicians to grace the Long’s Park Amphitheater stage, whether part of the Summer Music Series, WIOV’s FallFest or another musical event.