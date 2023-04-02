I was an advertising major in college before I chose journalism as my life’s work.

Once I realized my dream of being a veterinarian, or a scientist like my father, had skidded to a stop on the giant obstacle known as math, I couldn’t figure out what to do with my life.

For some reason, the only thing I could think to declare as a major was advertising. It’s something I had loved looking at in the newspaper, in magazines and on cereal boxes, and listening to and watching on radio and television, from the time I was a kid.

I thought it could be a fun job to plan ad campaigns and write pithy slogans — perhaps in New York City — or maybe even write advertising jingles like Barry Manilow did before he found fame as a pop singer.

I know why I felt such comfort in advertising when my world had been rocked by disappointing grades in my freshman calculus classes; it’s been a form of entertainment for me my whole life. My head is chock-full of slogans and jingles that date back to the early 1960s.

Soaky Toys (bath bubbles in cartoon-character bottles)? I can sing every word of the jingle from 60 years ago. Funny Face drink mix? I remember the song containing a list of flavors — both the original jingle and the revised version from which two two racial stereotypes had been excised. Charlie perfume? Who could forget jazz singer Bobby Short belting out that theme as “Charlie’s Angel” Shelly Hack tossed her silk chapeau to a valet and confidently strode into a club, obviously smelling fabulous?

They may have banned cigarette advertising on TV when I was an adolescent, and I probably can’t tell you what I had for breakfast yesterday, but I can still invite you to “come to where the flavor is ... Marlboro Country.”

If you run into theater set designer Victor Capecce, recently retired from Millersville University’s communications department, ask him about working on Jordache Jeans TV commercials decades ago — yep, I remember several verses of that disco-fueled, “you’ve-got-the-look” jingle from the ’70s. (Capecce told me he got free blue jeans for his work on those ads).

I can probably sing most every cereal jingle written since I was in kindergarten in 1962.

Recently, my sister and I heard someone say a few random words, and we spontaneously launched into a duet on an unremarkable decades-old jingle for a furniture store in our hometown. That store closed more than 40 years ago, but we remembered every word of its pedestrian pitch.

All these tunes were as catchy as a TV show theme song, and they burrowed their way into my brain — permanently, it seems. I suppose that’s the way the advertising professionals wanted it.

When I see a black-and-white commercial from my youth pop up on YouTube I can’t help myself. I have to watch it. And I always smile.

Advertising and I have a complicated relationship. I was an advertiser’s dream as a kid; I could be very gullible, and could be easily persuaded to buy what they were selling.

When Chiclets gum advertised itself as a “box of willpower,” to help keep people from snacking in the afternoon, I put myself on a “Chiclets diet.”

My little friends and I soaked our fingernails in dishwashing liquid, because Madge the Manicurist told us to. Palmolive had picked a talented, persuasive gal to portray Madge; Jan Miner had studied the Method with famed acting coach Lee Strasburg, and performed in Shakespeare on Broadway, for gosh sakes. No wonder she could momentarily hypnotize me into sticking my digits into sticky liquid.

Heck, Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman were TV car pitchmen when they were unknown actors, only dreaming of Oscars.

The road not taken

Back in college, I took one advertising course, followed by requirements in economics, sociology and psychology. I was on my way to Madison Avenue!

But when I took news writing as a journalism elective in the communications department, and started writing columns for my college newspaper, my life changed. I declared journalism and history as my new majors, and left advertising behind forever (except for the enjoyable, advertising-adjacent endeavor of earning a social media marketing certificate from the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design a few years back).

I once won a case of Pepsi in a hometown radio contest for writing a runner-up jingle about how yummy and diet-helpful the soda was now the company had added NutraSweet. The fact that someone else won the grand prize of a trip to Jamaica confirmed to me that my choice to abandon advertising had been the right one.

I have, however, won statewide awards for headlines I’ve written.

Watching “Mad Men” many years later was another confirmation of my life choices. Though the show was well written and well acted, and made the ad game seem glamorous and stylish, I knew that profession and that life I’d briefly dreamed of could have potentially played into my own worst habits and impulses. It wasn’t meant to be for me.

These days, while I might occasionally hum an ad jingle, I stay away from writing slogans.

I’ll stick to striving to write catchy headlines that make you want to read the articles below them.

Mary Ellen Wright is deputy team leader for Life & Culture for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.