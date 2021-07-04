While I knew next to nothing about fraktur art, I knew it seemed familiar.

Between the extraordinary calligraphy and the eye-catching images, the artwork scattered around Lancaster County just has something about it that makes it memorable.

As a summer intern from out of town, I didn’t know much about fraktur — I didn’t even know its name — so when I got the chance to take a Fraktur Imagery class at the PA Guild of Craftsmen, I couldn’t pass it up.

Not knowing anything about fraktur made the course that much more enticing. If I was going to be in Lancaster County, I figured I better learn some of the things that make it special, including the diverse, colorful and whimsical folk art of the Pennsylvania Dutch.

As the Saturday morning class began, I settled at a table with seven other students as the instructor, Emily Smucker-Beidler, began talking about the basics of fraktur.

In Latin, “fraktur” means “broken.” In our case, fraktur translates to “fractured letters.” It’s a purely American folk art featuring old English and Gothic lettering and images. In fraktur’s heyday (1740-1850), the artists relied more on visual memory, which explains the evolution of fraktur’s calligraphy. In some of the examples, the alphabet was so extreme it became unreadable to the modern eye.

This class focused more on the images of fraktur, rather than the calligraphy. (However, Smucker-Beidler is teaching a class at the Guild in July that focuses on the illuminated letter.) As we went through the presentation, Smucker-Beidler described the “recipe for fraktur”: a heart, a tulip and a bird. Those icons could be found in most fraktur images. Similar to the letters, artists would alter and embellish these designs over time.

Whatever we created, Smucker-Beidler told us, no one would ever make again. Handmade things, like fraktur, are sacred and can’t be duplicated.

At the conclusion of the presentation, some students asked questions about the art, history and calligraphy of fraktur. I asked myself a question: How am I going to make this?

Following the presentation, Smucker-Beidler provided us with a packet of fraktur designs that we could trace to create our images.

“It’s OK to copy,” Smucker-Beidler said. “None of them will look alike when it’s all said and done.”

I decided to trace a “teacher reward” from Henry Johnson circa 1830. Historically, Mennonite educator Christopher Dock would give his students “teacher rewards,” little illustrations of a bird or a flower, as incentives. This was common practice for Pennsylvania Dutch educators.

The creators of these types of fraktur art often went unidentified, as personal identity was not emphasized within the community.

So came the time to trace. I used a pencil to copy half of the teacher reward onto tracing paper, and transferred the design over to Bristol board, a thicker paperboard better suited for watercolor paints.

As I was tracing, I took note of the intense attention to detail fraktur artists used. It was interesting to see how art transforms over time: Today, fraktur artists focus on keeping things minimalistic and uncluttered, whereas the fraktur artists of the 1700s and 1800s were not afraid to fill up the page with designs and borders.

Once we finished tracing our designs, we began to use watercolors to paint our images. Smucker-Beidler provided us with nine watercolors — two shades each of yellow and green, a deep red, blue, indigo, brown and black — to paint our images.

Ready and in front of me were the painting palette, the traced image on Bristol board, scrap paper to test the colors and water. Now the question was, “Where do I start?”

As Smucker-Beidler suggested, I started with the green paints. She suggested completing the leaves (almost always green in fraktur art) and deciding on colors for features such as the flowers and birds later in the process. I began painting some of the leaves with a dark green and others with a lighter shade of green.

Then I began working on the color scheme for the tulips. When looking at the fraktur imagery Smucker-Beidler showed us, the colors blue, red and yellow seemed to be the most prevalent, so that’s what I went with. I didn’t have time to finish my piece, but I was able to complete the first paint layer of my piece.

A couple other students did the same design as me, but after painting the images, our works appeared quite distinct. Smucker-Beidler said every different pocket where Fraktur is made has its own style.

“It’s a beautiful reminder that just because something is not planned itself, doesn’t mean it’s not beautiful,” Smucker-Beidler said.

My own piece of fraktur art now sits at my desk in the LNP | LancasterOnline newsroom reminding me of that sentiment.