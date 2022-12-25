Even if you don’t have a green thumb, you can bring this Christmas cactus to life with color. Schlumbergera usually bloom in white, peach, fuchsia, red and on the rare occasion, yellow. This coloring page designed by LNP | LancasterOnline designer Chris Emlet is not limited to botanical rules, so have fun.

Did you know?

Christmas cacti can survive for generations and are low-maintenance. If yours hasn’t bloomed in a while, you might need to give it a time-out in a cool, dark space. Did you know most holiday cacti are called Christmas cactus but yours may be a Thanksgiving cactus or an Easter cactus? You can use the shape of the leaves and the blooms to identify your cactus. Find an ID guide plus growing tips, photos and a video at lanc.news/ChristmasCacti.

A popular plant

How popular are Christmas cacti? Our 2020 Christmas cactus story (lanc.news/ChristmasCacti) was published on LancasterOnline just before Christmastime that year. It was only online for a week and a half yet it became the most-read story on our website in 2020 — and we see a resurgence of interest in it annually, too.

To download the coloring page, click the PDF icon below: