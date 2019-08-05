“Captive,” a novel by Manheim Township resident Donna J. Stoltzfus, is a work of fiction rooted in historical fact.
The book, a coming-of-age story intended for middle-grade students, is set in Lancaster County during World War II.
It revolves around a 13-year-old boy who works on a farm alongside German prisoners of war. The teen, a blossoming artist, develops a friendship with one of the POWs that is challenged when his father, who has been wounded, returns from military service overseas.
The characters are fictional, but German POWs did work on Lancaster farms during World War II.
In fact, Stoltzfus’ grandfather, the manager of a tomato cannery, knew POWs who worked at a tomato farm in Smoketown.
And he became friendly with a German named Karl Demmler, whose experiences and friendship with her grandfather provided much of the inspiration for her book.
Stoltzfus, who works as the manager of visual merchandising for Ten Thousand Villages, a fair-trade organization based in Akron, says she wrote about Demmler, whom she communicated with, and her grandfather for the magazine Highlights for Children around 2005.
The magazine never published it, but Stoltzfus decided to flesh out the skeleton of her story and turn it into a full-blooded novel. She found time to write the novel while she was working part-time and raising three small children with her husband.
“I thought it had the makings of a fascinating novel, but I had no idea what the story line would be in terms of something fictional,” says Stoltzfus, who lives near Neffsville. “I just began to write little scenes and notes.”
Stoltzfus says two of her characters were loosely based on real people and the rest were products of her imagination. She says her characters and the plot developed as she wrote.
“I enjoy writing dialogue,” she says. “I almost feel like I learned the characters as I was writing dialogue. Scenes would come to me and I would go off in a direction that was unexpected.”
She finished the novel and submitted it to publishing companies and literary agents. Though some wrote back with encouraging words, she did not sell the book.
Disappointed, she stuck it in a file cabinet, which is where it sat for about a decade.
In 2017, she decided to rescue the novel from the cabinet and give it to the members of her book club to read.
“I was very curious, after all those years, what they would say,” she says.
They enjoyed the novel, and told her so. One of the book club members happened to be an editor, and she suggested Stoltzfus submit it to Schiffer Publishing Ltd., an independent publisher based in Atglen.
Schiffer bought the novel, which Stoltzfus revised, and released it last year.
Stoltzfus says she was excited to have the book published but also a touch nervous.
“It’s a little scary because it’s a book I worked hard at trying to keep historically accurate,” she says. “I know a lot of people didn’t even know POWs were here during that time frame. I wanted to present it well. I wanted the story to be interesting.”
Stoltzfus has been giving some presentations about the book and the history behind it at retirement communities in Lancaster County and beyond. And she talks about Demmler and other people, including another German POW and a U.S. veteran who served during World War II, who helped her make it historically accurate.
“Captive” is Stoltzfus’ second book. In 2014 she published “In the Trunk of Grandma’s Car: The Story of Edna Ruth Byler and Ten Thousand Villages.”
For that one, she worked with Byler’s granddaughter to make sure she got her facts straight.
“We never met but we talked on the phone and exchanged emails,” Stoltzfus says. “I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t have that contact.”
Stoltzfus says there might be another book in her future but she’s currently in the research stage.