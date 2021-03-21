The Demuth Museum’s two most recent acquisitions mark a reunion of sorts.

One of the paintings, “A Prince of Court Painters (No. 1),” a watercolor-and-graphite work on paper, was painted by Charles Demuth in 1918. The other, an oil on canvas called “Alligator Pears,” was painted in 1921 and given to Demuth by his dear friend Georgia O’Keeffe.

Demuth didn’t keep the O’Keeffe piece stored away, but rather displayed it prominently.

“From the accounts and records we have about what his studio space was like, we know that this O’Keeffe painting hung in the studio and was something he looked at daily. It was a part of his personal collection up until the time of his death,” says Abigail Baer, executive director of the Demuth Foundation. “So it’s just another aspect to help tell his story. It’s nice to know that something he really loved and appreciated is back.”

How they returned

Like many museums, the Demuth is constantly assessing its collection and looking for additions. The Demuth Foundation, the nonprofit organization that operates the Demuth Museum and the Lancaster Museum of Art, has an acquisitions fund dedicated to making these additions possible.

Sometimes, other donors help support the cause. In the case of “A Prince of Court Painters,” the Demuth Museum paid $16,380 at a recent Sotheby’s art auction. The purchase was made possible through the acquisitions fund money, as well as additional financial support from donors Paul and Judy Ware. It’s now one of 56 works by Demuth in the museum’s collections.

“A lot of the Demuth works are well beyond what our organization can afford,” Baer says. “It’s not uncommon for some of his works to go for six figures. When things come up for auction that are of interest to us and are attainable in terms of the estimate, then we are able to act quickly to get them. It’s usually myself doing the physical bidding, but I have had board members sit with me and watch the auction. It’s a little nerve-wracking.”

“Alligator Pears” was acquired by the Foundation by bequest from a local collector. Baer says about 75% of the museum’s collection was acquired by donation. “Alligator Pears,” according to Baer, has stayed in Lancaster since Demuth himself acquired it from O’Keeffe.

“After Charles’ death in 1935, his friend, the painter Robert Locher had (“Alligator Pears”) and after Locher’s death it went to one of Locher’s friends,” Baer says. “It’s actually never left Lancaster in terms of its ownership. It’s been on loan to the museum in the last 20 years, so we’ve seen it before, but now it’s officially part of our collection.”

“A Prince of Court Painters” and “Alligator Pears” are not currently on display at the Demuth Museum, but the entire collection is available to view at demuth.org. Those interested in seeing the pieces in person are encouraged to check the Foundation’s website for updates on when they will be displayed.

Intimate friends

Demuth and O’Keeffe became acquainted in the late 1910s or early 1920s as part of the influential photographer and gallery owner Alfred Stieglitz’s circle of artist friends. O’Keeffe went on to marry Stieglitz, but she kept up an intimate friendship with Demuth until the painter’s death in 1935.

The two artists corresponded regularly and seemed to have a great understanding of each other’s work — even when critics did not.

“I did see your paintings. I looked at them carefully several times,” Demuth wrote in a letter to O’Keeffe postmarked in 1926. “Your colour was the most exciting thing in this year’s art world. Why it has not been more mentioned shows, for me, how stupid the art (painting) writers are; there it is looking like no colour has looked before and nothing said.”

Demuth and O’Keeffe even painted together at Demuth’s home in Lancaster and in his mother’s garden. When she was in town, she stayed at the Hotel Weber, which was formerly located across the street from the Demuth Museum.

“They each had a very unique style and approach to how they looked at their subjects,” Baer says. “They’d often both work on the same flower, but it would turn out completely different.”

One of the subjects they painted together was avocados, then known as alligator pears.

“They were pretty rare in the early 20th century. They didn’t quite gain the popularity that they have now. And we do know that avocados is something that Augusta Demuth grew,” Baer says. “At first I was pondering how Augusta would have avocados in Lancaster, because it’s not really the right climate — but there was actually a glass greenhouse on the property, and she kept an avocado tree in there.”

Baer says it isn’t impossible that the subject matter of the Demuth’s new acquisition, “Alligator Pears,” is something that O’Keeffe was introduced to here in Lancaster.

Literary illustrations

Demuth’s “A Prince of Court Painters” is an example of the literary illustrations he created throughout his career — mostly from 1914-1919. The painter was never contracted to illustrate a book, but literature including novels, short stories and plays provided a major source of inspiration for him. According to Baer, the painting is the second literary piece in the Demuth Foundation’s collection. The other is 1908’s “The Real Thing.”

“A Prince of Court Painters” is a depiction of the character Antoine Watteau from Walter Pater’s 1887 collection “Imaginary Portraits.” Demuth also created illustrations and paintings based on works by Edgar Allan Poe, Henry James and others.

“He was just an avid reader,” Baer says. “And he enjoyed these stories and was inspired to create something about his experience with them.”

The latest paintings help to create a fuller portrait of Demuth, the artist and person.

“There’s a lot of generous collectors in the area,” Baer says. “We’re always delighted to be adding works to our collection and having more to offer our visitors and Lancaster’s art loving audience.”

MORE INFO For more information on the Demuth Museum’s collections and future shows, visit demuth.org.