“You keep your hands away from sharp and heavy objects. I get injured playing checkers, OK?”

George Thorogood at 72 – yes, he is still bad, but thankfully he is avoiding things that might cut his hands to the bone.

Thorogood and his Destroyers band will perform in Lancaster at the American Music Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Even after a full year off from live shows, his longest gap since the early ‘70s, you won’t find him doing hand exercises or whispering mantras backstage.

“The first tour (back) has been fine,” Thorogood says by phone, hours before his set at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. “Everything's smooth... The people seem excited. The band is playing, dare I say, fairly well.”

He’ll be joined by his longtime bandmates: drummer Jeff Simon, bassist Billy Blough, saxophonist Buddy Leach and guitarist Jim Suhler.

There are certain guarantees at a Destroyers concert. You will hear at least eight minutes of the epic “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.” You certainly will be advised to “Move it On Over” and “Get a Haircut,” and possibly even be asked “Who Do You Love?” And yes, one of popular music’s most notorious faux stammers will be deployed for “Bad to the Bone.”

Rock springs eternal for the man who has sold 15 million albums and played a supposed surplus of 8,000 concerts since the early ‘70s. Earlier this year, Thorogood managed to cross a new, if somewhat personally unexpected venue off his list – the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“It was unique to say the least," Thorogood says. “I felt more like a fish out of water because it's more of a country and western venue. I was fortunate enough to be able to be asked to do that. When the artist is idle or in between products, managers have to be thinking of things to keep your image afloat, your career going, whatever way you want to label it.”

Thorogood is more than happy to play the hits. Why wouldn’t he be, when they’re the songs that fans shout for night after night?

“I don't do the research like I used to,” Thorogood says. “In the beginning, that's all I did. Once we got rolling and got a couple of albums under our belt...you know, the well kind of went dry after that. Now, there's access to all the material in the world. It's not as hidden as it once was in the '60s and early '70s. But I always have an ear out for something that might be happening.”



If you go

What: George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Where: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East

When: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

Price: $52-$72