“The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams was laid to rest following a private funeral service in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

About 150 family and friends, including two dozen actors and celebrities, attended the hour-long service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral on North Front Street and Pine Street, according to a PennLive report. His final resting place will be in Harrisburg, Dauphin County, where his mother Paula Thompson-Williams, has lived for more than 20 years.

It is not immediately clear where Williams will be interred, according to Fox43.

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brookyln home Sept. 6. The actor, originally from Brooklyn, often visited Harrisburg to see his mother and participate in charitable events.

David Simon, creator of “The Wire,” and several stars of the show attended to say goodbye to Williams, who played Omar Little in the series. Singer and actress Queen Latifah also came to pay her respects. Although they could not attend, actress Gabrielle Union and singer Mariah Carey sent flowers, according to the report.