After finally breaking ground on A Concrete Rose, what will be the state’s first Black-owned winery, owners Evita Colon and Solise White will hold a fundraising event at Move it Studios in Lancaster city this Friday.

A Concrete Rose at 910 S. Duke St. to host a variety of events, from wine tastings to book readings and other styles of performance art. At the event on Friday, Nov. 5, Colon and White will reflect the art-based nature of the business with live painting by artist King Prolifik, a vocal performance by Colon, a dance party presented by White’s Soul Kharisma Dance Fitness and a display of the “Say Their Names” mural created by Keisha Finnie, Kaya Hobbs, Adam Serrano and Kearasten Jordan.

a wine tasting at 5:30 p.m. for VIP guests. Small bites and beer will be offered from Soulcialize Catering and Columbia Kettleworks, respectively. All funds go towards the construction of A Concrete Rose.

Last November, clothing company Express chose A Concrete Rose as one of its “Dream Big Project” grants of $10,000, awarded to entrepreneurs struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit aconcreterose.com.