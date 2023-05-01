The Fulton Theatre recently announced the lineup for its 2023-24 season that kicks off this September, featuring popular productions like "9 to 5" and "Something Rotten."

The season debut was scheduled for Saturday at the Clipper Magazine Stadium, featuring live performances that corresponded to each production, though the event was canceled due to forecasted rain.

The Fulton Theatre still made the announcements, and showed off performances from each show, via its social media channels Saturday night.

Here's what you can expect to see at the Fulton Theatre for its 2023-24 season.

Mainstage series

- "Something Rotten," Sept. 15 to Oct. 8. A musical set in the 1500s that explores the story of two brothers who want to be successful in the theater world despite playwright William Shakespeare getting all the attention.

- "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. The Fulton Theatre will produce this beloved classic with a twist. It will combine Egyptian imagery with influences from Las Vegas to add a modern flair. The show will be set at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas which boasts a 75%-to-scale rendition of the Great Pyramid of Giza. The Fulton Theatre last put on this production in 2013.

- "It Happened in Key West," Jan. 27 to Feb. 11. This romantic comedy musical will make its American debut at the Fulton Theatre. Executive artistic producer Marc Robin describes the musical as a mix of films "Somewhere in Time" and "Weekend at Bernie's."

- "9 to 5," March 1-24. This musical is perfect for Dolly Parton fans, as she wrote the music and the lyrics to this musical based on a 1980 film of the same name.

- "South Pacific," April 19 to May 19. This Tony Award-winning musical, written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, is centered on an American nurse who traveled abroad to help people during World War II. The musical is well known for the points it makes about race.

- "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," June 14 to July 21. This musical is based on Roald Dahl's 1964 book of the same name. Robin says this musical is intentionally the last of the season, so it can serve as a celebration for the summer.

Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, hosted on the fourth floor of the Tell Studio Theatre

- "Misery," Oct. 13-29. Based on Stephen King's 1987 book of the same name, "Misery" follows the story of writer Paul Sheldon and obsessive fan Annie Wilkes, and what happens when the two meet.

- "Equus," Feb. 16 to March 3. This play delves into the world of a psychiatrist treating a child patient with a deep fascination of horses.

- "Tuesdays with Morrie," March 29 to April 14. Based on author Mitch Albom's 1997 memoir of the same name, this play dives into the dynamic of a writer and his professor, who slowly dies because of ALS (widely known as Lou Gehrig's disease).

- "The Last Five Years," May 10-26. This musical follows the stories of a novelist and an actress, using different time elements to tell the story.

Eichmann Family Series, on the mainstage Saturday mornings

- "Sleeping Beauty," Sept. 23 to Oct. 7. A kid-friendly take on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale.

- "Peter Pan," Dec. 2-23. This musical follows the story of Peter Pan, a boy who never wanted to grow up.

- "Junie B. Jones," April 27 to May 18. This musical is based on four of author Barbara Parks' best-selling Junie B. Jones novels.

- "Beauty and the Beast," June 22 to July 20. This musical will take a slightly different take on the classic production. This musical within a musical will focus on actors Rose and Chadwick, and the director's motivation to keep them together.

For more information about the Fulton Theatre, or its upcoming productions, visit thefulton.org.