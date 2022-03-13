Two Lancaster County theater companies have announced the names of musicals that were previously unnamed, to-be-announced shows on their 2022 season schedules.

Both theaters had been unable to announce the names of these shows when their seasons were announced because of issues regarding regional rights to perform the musicals.

— Fulton Theatre will end its 2021-22 main-stage season with the Tony Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys,” from June 28 to Aug. 7. The show, the musical origin story of the pop group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, was originally to be performed two years ago during the summer of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown resulted in a postponement of the popular show.

“Jersey Boys,” which ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017 and was made into a 2014 film, traces the formation of the ’60s group in New Jersey, along with its eventual success and the tensions that pulled its members apart. It features such Four Seasons hits as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “Rag Doll.” The show won four 2006 Tony Awards,

For tickets and information, visit thefulton.org or call the box office at 717-397-7425. The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St. in Lancaster.

— Susquehanna Stage in Marietta announced on Monday that it will close out its 2022 season with the Tony Award-winning rock musical “Rent,” which runs Dec. 9 to 18.

“Rent,” a musical loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera, “La Boheme,” follows the romantic and creative paths of a group of struggling young artists living the bohemian life in New York under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

It’s known for songs such as “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Boheme,” “Take Me or Leave Me” and the title track, “Rent.”

The show took Broadway by storm, having premiered off Broadway the day after its creator, Jonathan Larson, died suddenly at the age of 35 of an aortic dissection.

“Rent” won the Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards. It ran on Broadway from 1996 to 2008, and was made into a 2005 film.

Larson’s creative life is the subject of the 2021 musical film, “Tick, Tick ... BOOM,” directed by “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Susquehanna Stage still has one show on its schedule that can’t be announced because of restrictions dictated by rights to the show. That show, which bears the logo of a feline head on the season schedule, runs July 29 to Aug. 7.

For tickets and information, visit susquehannastage.com or call 717-426-1277.

Susquehanna Stage is located at 133 W. Market St., Marietta.