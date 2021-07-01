When the staff of the Fulton Theatre realized COVID-19 restrictions on indoor events would be lifted earlier than the venue’s scheduled season reopening in the fall, they had an idea.

After being forced to close for 15 months because of the pandemic, “oh gosh, we can actually come back sooner,” Marc Robin, the Fulton’s executive artistic producer, remembers realizing.

“So, let’s do something that is joyous and celebratory and big and sort of in your face — a celebration of song and dance,” Robin says. “We thought we’d get 10 of our best singers and dancers together, and eight of our musicians, and do something that will really bring music and laughter and joy and dance back into the hall.”

The result is “Together We Celebrate,” a song-and-dance show filled with Broadway show tunes that runs at the Fulton for a month starting Tuesday.

Robin, who’s directing the show, and Alex Hayden Miller, who’s performing in and choreographing it, promise more than a “stand-and-sing” event.

“It’s a huge dance show,” Robin says.

“The 10 people we have in this concert are not only fantastic people, but also multitalented,” Miller adds.

In crafting the show, Robin says, he and Miller wanted to create something to make the audience “smile, smile, smile, hear music and rejoice that you’re back” in the theater.

Robin notes the show will be performed in one act of about an hour and 15 minutes, with no intermission. There will be no concessions, and a maximum of 450 of the Fulton’s 680 seats will be sold for any given performance.

“We’re trying to still be respectful of COVID,” and those who may be uncomfortable returning to a packed theater, he says. Masks are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.

The concert

“The show is actually sort of in three sections,” Robin says.

The first is “a montage of a lot of famous opening numbers, like the opening number from ‘A Chorus Line,’ and ‘Another Op’nin’, Another Show’ (from ‘Kiss Me Kate’), ‘Willkommen’ from ‘Cabaret,’ ” Robin says.

“In the middle section is a celebration of musical theater,” he says. “It’s songs like ‘Show Off’ from ‘(The) Drowsy Chaperone,’ and ‘As If We Never said Goodbye’ from ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and ‘Jellicle Ball’ from ‘Cats.’

“And then, the last section is really all a celebration of the soul and spirit of ... who we are as a diverse community. It’s really a whole section on empowerment,” Robin says. “It’s very anthemic.”

Songs will include “Seize the Day” from “Newsies,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl,” “I’m Here,” from “The Color Purple” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from “Hairspray.”

The extensive renovations that have transformed the nearly 170-year-old Fulton Theatre into a block-long performing arts center will not be unveiled to “Together We Celebrate” audiences. The big reveal will take place with special events in late August and the Fulton’s 2021-22 season opener, the musical “Fun Home,” in early September.

Emotional return

In addition to Miller, who performed in the Fulton’s 2019 show “Mamma Mia!” — and attracted Robin’s attention as a choreographer when he helped the director put together a number in 2018’s “42nd Street” — the cast includes mostly Fulton veterans: Kelly Liz Bolick, Daniella Dalli, Randy Jeter, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Janayé McAlpine, Mateo Melendez, Michael Nigro and Sarah Quinn Taylor. Many have extensive regional theater and Broadway and/or national touring credits on their resumes.

Leslie Jackson, who has toured in “Carousel,” and “Ragtime,” is performing here for the first time.

“Some of our folks have not stepped foot on a stage for 15 months,” Robin says. “The first day and a half of rehearsal, there were so many emotional moments. People crying.”

Robin says Dalli, who is returning to the Fulton for the first time since 2012’s “Miss Saigon,” sang the concert’s opening number, “Welcome to the Theater,” from the musical “Applause,” in front of rest of the cast on the first day of rehearsal.

“Literally, the room was a blubbering mess,” he says, “It’s such a triumphant moment in the room when so many of us have not had the opportunity to actually be in the thing we take for granted, which the pandemic has made it clear that we should never take for granted.”

Robin, who usually choreographs the Fulton’s musicals, says he’s glad to have Miller representing “a whole new generation of dance” in this concert.

“You know, I’m old school,” Robin says. “I’m Gene Kelly and Bob Fosse and Fred Astaire.”

“I think I bring some just different perspectives to the table when it comes to this kind of choreography,” Miller says, “and in a concert where it doesn’t necessarily have to be anything (specific), we could make it exactly what we wanted it to be for this iteration of each song, for this concert.

“Knowing the people that we have, we could tailor make it to what they do best,” Miller adds. “I think it’s going to turn out to be something that nobody is expecting, and something that’s really going to thrill people.”

“We celebrate the return of music, the return of dance and the return of our community,” Robin says. “I think people will be surprised.”

IF YOU GO • What: “Together We Celebrate” concert. • When: July 6 to Aug. 8; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. • Where: Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. • Tickets: $25 to 45; visit the theater box office, call 717-397-7425 or order online at thefulton.org.