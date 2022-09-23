John Battagliese spent several weeks this past summer on the Fulton Theatre stage portraying one of the original Four Seasons in the musical “Jersey Boys.” Backstage, he was filming TikToks to get the attention of singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson.

On the Friday, Sept. 23, episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show," Battagliese was one of five performers from across the country chosen to sing a group number — a soaring cover of Joe Cocker’s version of the Beatles tune “With a Little Help from My Friends" — with Clarkson.

In fact, Battagliese's solo opened the performance of the song.

“This experience has renewed my faith that dreams can come true,” Battagliese said during an interview segment before the performance. Music “makes you feel like you're not alone.”

You can watch a video of Battagliese and the other contestants being surprised by Clarkson below. The story continues after the video.

In August and September, Clarkson's show took a mobile studio to four cities to hear performers audition to be Clarkson's duet partner, in a contest called the “Kellyoke Search.”

Battagliese auditioned in Los Angeles in early September — singing the Clarkson hit “Since U Been Gone” — and impressed Clarkson enough for her to talk with him on camera and sing a few bars of Elton John’s “Your Song” with him on Tuesday’s episode.

On Friday’s show, Battagliese and performers chosen from auditions in Dallas, Chicago, New York and on TikTok were interviewed by and had performance outfits chosen by the show’s “style guru,” Lawrence Zarian.

Over the summer Battagliese, who portrayed Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio in “Jersey Boys” at the Fulton, made 10 weeks’ worth of TikTok videos wishing Clarkson a good day — including Lancaster videos filmed backstage at the theater, at Clipper Magazine Stadium and along Prince Street in front of the theater.

One of the Fulton-filmed videos made it onto Battagliese's segment with Clarkson on Tuesday's show.

In talking with him after the audition shown on Tuesday's show, Clarkson remarked it sounded like he had "Broadway" in his voice, and asked him if he had theater experience.

Battagliese, a Philadelphia native, portrayed Greg McConnell in a 2019 Broadway tour of the musical “Cruel Intentions.” He also portrayed Gaudio in a production of "Jersey Boys" at the Fulton's sister theater, the Maine State Music Theatre. His other credits include many performances in professional regional theater.