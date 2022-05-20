From carefully planned fight scenes to practicing every dance move to make sure they're perfect, everything in theater productions are scripted and choreographed.

These details are meticulously scrutinized so that the actors stay safe and the audiences see a believable story.

Many intimate scenes in theater productions, TV shows and films have been performed without someone on-site to make sure the actors are consenting and that their boundaries aren't violated.

Changes in the way networks and productions handle consent came after more than 80 women made sexual assault accusations in 2017 against Miramax founder Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after being found guilty of rape. TV shows like "Euphoria" and "Sex Education" hired intimacy coordinators.

Locally, The Fulton Theatre hired its first intimacy director, Colleen Hughes, to help with its latest musical production, "Man of La Mancha," which features a scene where a main character is sexually assaulted as a punishment.

Intimacy directors are professionals trained to work with live performance actors who perform in intimate or simulated sexual scenes to make sure everyone on set is comfortable. They figure out how to choreograph these movements so that both actors involved are able to do their jobs safely, and without fear of being assaulted. (Intimacy coordinators work with TV show and film crews, and largely have similar goals as intimacy directors, but different means of implementing them).

Hughes has worked with more than 10 production teams as an intimacy director. She reads scripts, talks with actors, directors and producers and serves as a liaison between actors and theater staffs, among many other job duties and commitments. Alongside working with individual theaters, she also holds a leadership role with Intimacy Directors & Coordinators, an organization that helps theaters across the United States be equipped with consent knowledge and personnel to keep actors safe.

Hughes works with the production team at The Fulton in a collaborative manner to keep the production sustainable for the actors.

"Working with this company has been wonderful," Hughes says in an email to LNP|LancasterOnline. "The stage management team has been particularly great to collaborate with. They function as actor advocates for ALL scenes, not just those with intimate content, so they are wonderful partners in this work."

For "Man of La Mancha," Hughes also worked with actor Lucy Godinez, who plays Aldonza and Dulcinea, as well as the muleteers involved in the simulated assault. There's no universal standard to portray the assault in a theater production. Sometimes it's insinuated and a near-miss, other times it's graphic enough to warrant a parental advisory.

"Man of La Mancha" is an important production to Godinez and her family, and she was excited to play one of the main roles.

"I think the universality of finding hope in the most hopeless of places is always going to inspire people and is always going to resonate with people," Godinez says.

The role of Aldonza shows that point perhaps better than any other in the production. She's a rugged-appearing server and sex worker at an inn who's often pessimistic and waiting for the worst to come. Don Quixote conjures up a much different image of her in his mind, one of a soft and pure woman, the muse for his longings. Though she knows she's not Dulcinea, she yearns for it, and a part of her starts to believe in this persona he's created.

It's a difficult role with many ups and downs. Godinez says she felt a little anxiety about the more violent, oft-grotesque acts in the show prior to being on the set with her fellow actors. It's the first production Godinez has performed in that has had an intimacy director on set.

"I have never worked at a theater or in a show where this type of material was handled with the care that it deserved," Godinez says.

Before rehearsal, she talked with Hughes on the phone about her boundaries. Godinez is passionate about consent, and helping people who have been sexually assaulted. She has her own experience with assault, and now moonlights as an advocate to amplify the voices of survivors and give resources for people to use.

The production team at The Fulton Theatre worked together to make sure everyone's needs were being met. They have daily consent check-ins, safe words for when an actor is feeling uncomfortable, as well as conversations about formal, established boundaries.

The actors all talked together about why the violence in the production exists the way it does, too, which paved the way for actors to think about the actions with intention, instead of with instinct, Godinez says. The open dialogue makes it easier for the roles to be more purposeful and honor the story without improvising how an assault scene might happen.

"It feels very regulated," Godinez says. "It feels very controlled. And that's the way that we're able to make sure we're doing this in a sustainable, healthy way, and not in a way that's draining and is going to shave years off of my emotional life."

An intimacy director, like Hughes, doesn't necessarily ensure that a given role is comfortable — but that's not the point. Intimacy directors help with specificity and to make sure that actions are predictable and easy to replicate. Everyone is on the same page and knows what to expect.

"If you look at fight choreography, or any kind of dance choreography ... It's something that's repeated, and should be repeated in the way that it was taught, for everyone's safety. Intimacy choreography should be treated no differently," Godinez says.

"Man of La Mancha" runs through June 12 at The Fulton Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit thefulton.org.