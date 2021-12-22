Because two actors in the cast of the Fulton Theatre's production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical "Cinderella" tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, the Fulton is canceling additional performances of the sold-out show from now through Sunday, Dec. 26. The canceled performances include the Wednesday, Dec. 22, matinee and evening performances; an evening performance Thursday, Dec. 23; and the matinee Sunday, Dec. 26.

There were already no performances scheduled for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Dec. 24 or 25.

The next scheduled performance after Sunday is an evening show Tuesday, Dec. 28. A few previous performances of "Cinderella" have already had to be canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The box office staff will be calling all those with tickets for the Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday performances to inform them the shows are canceled, Fulton Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin said by phone early Wednesday afternoon.

"It is our hope," Robin said, that the cast can be back to performing for the Tuesday evening show, Dec. 28.

"I want to make sure that everybody understands that the health and safety of our actors and our audiences is our first priority," Robin said.

When informed about previously canceled performances, some audience members have asked why the shows can't go on despite the positive tests, Robin said. "They said, 'Aren't you going to lose a lot of money?'

"This isn't about money. This isn't about business. This is about health, this is about safety and this is about making sure the artists that work for us and the community that comes to us are all being taken care of, and that we are taking this seriously," Robin said.

The cast, which all had tested negative for COVID earlier in the week, will continue to quarantine in their apartments at the Fulton, Robin said.

The cast is tested for COVID-19 every two days, even when they've been in quarantine, he added.

The two actors who tested positive Wednesday morning are asymptomatic, Robin added. "They're not sick. They just tested positive."

Those two actors must have a negative PCR (lab) test before they will be able to go back to performing in the show, he said

No additional performances of "Cinderella" can be added beyond the final show Jan. 2, so the canceled performances cannot be rescheduled.

"We've added everything we can," Robin said. "We can't do more than nine shows in a week. We wouldn't ask them to do more than nine shows in a week. So we have added one Sunday night performance (also sold out), which is Jan. 2."

The sold-out run of "Jacob Marley's Christmas," playing in the Fulton's fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre, is not affected by the "Cinderella" cancellations, nor is the family series show, "Snow White," which has one final 11 a.m. matinee performance Thursday, Dec. 30.

"What was sad was the entire ("Cinderella") company tested negative yesterday (Tuesday, Dec.21), which is why we (initially) said we were going to move forward (with Wednesday's performances)," Robin said. "We'd had a positive case last week, and we did a three-day shutdown. ... Then everyone tested negative, we went on, we did the shows this (past) weekend, and then Sunday morning when we did our tests, we had another positive case..."

The cast's starting date for the recommended quarantine period of a week to 10 days, Robin said, was Sunday, Dec. 19, because of that positive test result.

'Beyond our control'

Robin apologized to audiences on behalf of the Fulton.

"We're sorry. It's beyond our control," Robin said. "We're sorry for anybody that has had tickets and then had them moved and then had them moved again, and now, worst, for those people who had tickets, and we won't be able to accommodate them. We're sorry and we beg their patience and understanding. This is obviously not something we're doing as a management decision. ... We're just trying to survive like everyone else."

The theater is following protocols set forth in the contract of the Actors Equity Association, the labor union that represents professional actors and stage managers — including those who perform on Broadway.

The cast is following protocols, Robin said, including being fully vaccinated — many cast members have also had their COVID-19 booster shots — and double-masking unless they are actively performing on stage. The Fulton staff is fully vaccinated, as well, Robin noted.

"We are a union theater, and we follow all of those protocols, and we want to make sure we're being compliant and safe for everybody," Robin said.

"It is also my most fervent wish that people sort of look around and see that, you know, a lot of the New York theaters are closing down right now," he said, "and that a lot of shows are being postponed, just like we are. And it's mostly because the pandemic is raging again. And it's the difference between those people who are being vaccinated and not vaccinated.

"And the arts won't really every be able to survive ... unless there's confidence in gathering groups of people together," Robin said. "So, I'm urging anybody that thinks about it to realize that the arts will be hard hit again if we don't do everything we can to eradicate this epidemic."

Robin posted a video, addressing the cancellations, on the Fulton's Facebook page early this afternoon.

This past weekend, when the actor in the show tested positive for COVID-19, the theater had to cancel Sunday and Tuesday's performances. Previously, on Dec. 14, two actors tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the cancellation of two performances.