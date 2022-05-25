Both of the Wednesday, May 25, performances of "Man of La Mancha" at the Fulton Theatre have been canceled due to COVID-19, according to social media posts.

One of the main role's actors, as well as their two understudies, both tested positive for COVID-19, says Kevin Faraci, digital communications manager at the Fulton.

Initially, the Fulton posted on Facebook Wednesday morning to let their audiences know Wednesday's matinee show at 2 p.m. had been canceled.

Wednesday afternoon, the theater again posted, saying the evening show at 7:30 p.m. had, too, been canceled.

"Our Box Office is reaching out to ticketholders," Fulton Theatre says in its Facebook post. "Refraining from calling the box office will allow them to reach everyone in a more timely fashion."

Tuesday's performance of "Man of La Mancha" was also canceled because someone in the cast tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fulton intends to continue with shows on Thursday, though it's entirely dependent on COVID-19 test results, Faraci says. In addition, the theater will bring in another understudy and more swing actors.

The production won't be extended. It continues through June 12.

For more information, visit thefulton.org.