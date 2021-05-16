It’s probably no coincidence that a version of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” the Fulton Theatre’s big stage musical for the holidays in late 2021, celebrates transformation and diversity.

A transformed theater space and a celebration of diverse voices are two themes the Fulton’s executive artistic producer, Marc Robin, talks about a lot as he discusses the “marquee season” the theater company has planned to welcome audiences back starting this summer, after more than a year of pandemic shutdown.

“We’re still calling it the marquee season,” Robin says. “It’s exciting, and it’s responsible. ... It’s keeping our ability to produce at a level that’s different from what we’d announced, literally, on the Sunday after we closed ‘Kinky Boots’ ” — the musical that couldn’t complete its run when the pandemic shuttered the theater in March 2020.

Before the first mainstage musical of the season opens in September, the Fulton will welcome audiences back — in a socially distanced way — with “Together We Celebrate,” a concert of popular Broadway tunes, that will run July 6 to Aug. 15, says Eric Pugh, marketing director for the Fulton.

That will be followed by the opening mainstage show in September, “Fun Home,” an award-winning musical that was originally slated for the 150-seat Tell Studio Theatre on the Fulton’s fourth floor.

“It was heartbreaking that we can’t bring ‘Kinky Boots’ back,” as was originally planned, Robin says, noting the set from the spring 2020 show was still on the Fulton stage until just a few weeks ago. “But it’s irresponsible to do a show of that size, right out of the gate, in September.”

The theater is opening up “safely but still excitedly, because I think that ‘Fun Home’ is one of the most exciting pieces of theater there is,” Robin says.

“We’re going to open up with limited audiences, so should social distancing still be in place in September, October, we can honor that, still meet the needs of what we need to do in order to produce the show,” Robin says.

“We’ll obviously be following every guideline that the state ... and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says are in place,” Robin says. “So, if we are required to wear masks, we’ll be wearing masks. “

Pugh said in an email last week that, with Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent announcements easing state capacity restrictions, the Fulton plans to fill about 400 of its more than 650 seats for performances of both the concert and “Fun Home.”

Robin adds that the Fulton has budgetary constraints that will affect the size and scope of productions, as well.

“We’ve lost $2 million in ticket sales,” he says. A fundraising campaign for the theater, called “Finish Line 50,” will begin soon, he adds.

Transformed space

This summer, audiences will return to a transformed Fulton — with two additional theater spaces that will eventually be in use (for a total of four), expanded lobby, bar, dressing room and restroom space, and much more.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the course of the last six months, and spent a lot of money, to get the building right. So, we changed all our air handlers and ... added a filter system,” Robin says.

“Before we can even talk about the art, we have to do everything we can to assure our audiences that they’re coming not only into a safe environment but a proactively safe environment,” he adds.

The full renovations to the theater will be revealed to the public at events in August — after the “Together We Celebrate” concert run — Pugh said in an email. So “Fun Home” will be the first show of the season at which the Fulton’s new expansion will be open to the public, he adds.

Robin says the Fulton is also dedicated to producing work that celebrates diverse voices in this new season — including a new-play festival this summer with the theme of diversity.

“The world has changed, we have to change with it,” Robin says. “We’re hoping that we’re changing in a way that will help to lead the artistic voice in our community and make a difference. ... We want to be more than lip service. We don’t want to just talk about diversity, and how people should act. We want to act.”

A broadening of the voices heard through work at the Fulton, and diversity in show choices, casting and staging, have driven “a lot of the artistic decisions that I’ve made in the new season,” he says.

“It is my opinion that the arts should lead conversations and inspire our community to change, through their exposure to new information, new art and broadened conversation,” Robin says.

“It is also our goal, as the theater grows and comes out of the pandemic, that everybody knows the Fulton is here for everybody,” he says. “And it is our hope that everybody feels comfortable and welcomed through our front doors.”

The season

Following the “Celebrate Together” concert, the 2021-22 mainstage season at the Fulton is as follows:

— “Fun Home,” Sept. 9 to Oct. 24, with previews Sept. 7 and 8. This musical, which won Tony Awards for best musical, score and book, is a portrait of a family that’s based on the real-life story of graphic novelist Alison Bechdel — a Clinton County native. Recalling three different stages of her life, the adult Alison grapples with complicated family dynamics and her sexual and creative identity.

— “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, with previews Nov. 9 and 10.

“We hope to be up to our normal (seating) capacity by then,” Robin says. Though the cast will be modest, the production will be big, he promises.

“We are doing the ‘Cinderella’ that’s based on the Brandi and Whitney Houston TV ‘Cinderella’ ... what’s called the ‘Enchanted’ version,” Robin says, which celebrates diversity in its casting.

— “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Jan. 20 to Feb. 6, 2022, with previews Jan. 18 and 19.

Robin says he’s always wanted to direct this musical, in which adult actors portray hyper-competitive adolescent spelling bee contestants — “I love it ... it’s diverse, it’s awesome.”

— “The Sound of Music,” Feb. 24 to March 22, 2022, with previews Feb. 22 and 23. “It’s been 13 years since we’ve done it, which is astonishing to me,” Robin says of this classic Rodgers & Hammerstein tale of Maria the nun and her musical adventures with a stern, widowed captain and his children — amid the political storm clouds of World War II-era Austria.

— “Smokey Joe’s Café,” April 7 to May 1, 2022, with previews April 5 and 6. This musical — “again, hugely diverse and celebratory,” Robin says —pays tribute to the early rock ’n’ roll music of composers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. It features hits like “On Broadway,” “Charlie Brown” and “Poison Ivy.”

— “Man of LaMancha,” May 19 to June 2, 2022, with previews May 17 and 18. This classic, Tony-winning musical, set during the Spanish Inquisition, sees novelist Miguel de Cervantes’ in prison, acting out the story of his impossible-dreaming character, Don Quixote.

— An unnamed show, June 30 to Aug. 7, 2022, with previews June 28 and 29; Robin expects to announce the title of the season-ending show in February.

Groff Series

The Fulton’s Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, to be held upstairs in the Tell Studio Theatre includes:

— “Jacob Marley’s A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 2-26, with previews Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. “A one-man show,” Robin says, “this is the story of the ‘Christmas Carol,’ told from Jacob Marley’s point of view.

— “Changing Channels,” a world premiere, Feb. 3-20, 2022, with previews Feb. 1 and 2. “Last year, before the pandemic, we did a workshop of this new play,” Robin says, “which loosely based on events that happened during the ‘Jackie Gleason’ era of TV, where several of the artistic community were accused of being communists.”

— “Sweat,” March 31 to April 16, 2022, with previews March 29 and 30. Playwright Lynn Nottage won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for this compelling portrait of the American Rust Belt decay. It has “unions, diversity and is based on real events that happened in Reading, Pennsylvania,” Robin notes.

— “Five Guys Named Moe,” June 2-26, 2022, with previews May 31 and June 1. A heartbroken man finds the joy in life after the titular five guys appear out of his radio. “Again, diverse and celebratory,” Robin says, the musical is set to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer Louis Jordan.

Family Series

The Eichmann Family Series, for young audiences and their families, presents:

— “Snow White,” Saturday mornings, Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Book, music and lyrics are by Robin and Curt Dale Clark.

— “Sherlock Holmes & the Mystery of the Crown Jewel,” Saturday mornings, March 13–27, 2022. Holmes and Dr. Watson are given a case by Queen Victoria herself.

— “The Little Mermaid,” Saturday mornings, April 16 to May 7, 2022. Book, music and lyrics are by Robin and Clark.

– “Shrek The Musical,” Saturday mornings June 12 to July 10, 2022. A green ogre fights for his home and his love.

Special events

— “Stories of Diversity,” a playwriting festival, will be presented in person the weekend of July 15-18. In this project of the Fulton’s new IDEA Committee (inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility), staged readings of three winning plays from a writing competition will be presented in person. “It will be a socially distanced (festival), Pugh says. “We wanted to gather people, to gather feedback” for the playwrights.

— “T.3,” a summer concert, June 23-27 of this year. This vocal group of three musical theater performers, went viral on social media, Robin says.

— Two virtual presentations, Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale)” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, and Wynton Marsalis’ “A Fiddler’s Tale,” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, presented in conjunction with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. Both pieces, each of which are presented by narrators, dancers and LSO musicians, can be viewed online, free, on the the FultonHD and LSO At Home virtual platforms.

TICKET INFORMATION:

• Subscriptions to all series at Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., are available now by calling 717-397- 7425; single tickets will go on sale Monday, July 26.

NOTE TO 2O2O TICKET HOLDERS:

• Everyone who had tickets for shows in the 2020 season will receive a call from the Fulton, says executive artistic producer Marc Robin. “We will find a way to honor your ticket,” Marc Robin says. “If you don’t hear from us by July 1, then call our box office.”