The Fulton Theatre recently released its 2022-2023 season, featuring some beloved classics and a few new productions, at an event at the Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Some of the announced titles, like "Kinky Boots," "Titanic" and "Grease," were originally slated for the 2020-2021 season, but were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related shutdowns, which left theaters across the world dark.

Next theater season, which runs from Sept. 2022 to July 2023, features several productions that regular Fulton-goers haven't seen before.

For instance, the Fulton will host the world debut of "For Colored Boyz," a production inspired by Ntozake Shange's "For Colored Girls," which debuted in 1976.

It will also host its first runs of shows like "The Wiz," an African American retelling of "The Wizard of Oz," as well as "The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood," written by Fulton regular Randall Frizado.

Here are the shows in the Fulton Theatre's 2022-2023 season.

2022-2023 Mainstage Series

- "Kinky Boots," Sept. 15 to Oct. 16. A musical that features an unlikely friendship between a shoe factory heir and a drag queen who helps him save his business. This production was set for a complete run at Fulton Theatre in 2020, but was interrupted by COVID-19 shutdowns in mid-March.

- "White Christmas," Nov. 17 to Jan. 1. A theater production based on the 1954 movie "White Christmas," featuring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. Fulton Theatre last produced "White Christmas" in 2014.

- "The Play That Goes Wrong," Jan. 19 to Feb. 12. A British comedic play from 2012 that use set-based humor to show what happens when everything goes wrong. This is the first time that the Fulton Theatre will produce this show.

- "The Wiz," March 2-26. This musical is a retelling of L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," but instead modernized and set with African American cultures in mind. The musical was adapted into a film in 1978 featuring actors and musicians like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor and Thelma Carpenter. This is the first time that the Fulton Theatre will produce this show.

- "Titanic," April 20 to May 21. This musical chronicles the Titanic, its history and its demise. The musical debuted the same year as James Cameron's film, "Titanic," starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, though it was by complete coincidence. "Titanic" was supposed to be part of 2020's mainstage season, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.

- "Grease," June 15 to July 16. The popular musical set in the 1950s will return to the Fulton Theatre for the first time since 2006. It was originally slated for the 2020-21 mainstage season, but also was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groff Studio Series

The Fulton also announced its 2022-23 Groff Studio Series plays, which are productions hosted in the fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre.

Here's the lineup.

- "For Colored Boyz," Sept. 8-25. This production is described as a choreopoem, or "an artform that does not contain specific plot elements or characters, but instead focuses on creating an emotional response from its audience," according to the Instagram account for Broadway production "For Colored Girls," which "For Colored Boyz" mirrors. According to the @forcoloredboyz Instagram account, this will be the regional east coast premiere and world premiere of this production.

- "Doubt: A Parable," Feb. 9-26. This play focuses on mistrust after a nun suspects that one of the priests in her school has sexually assaulted one of the students. The Fulton hosted a run of this production in 2008.

- "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," March 23 to April 16. A Tony-winning play from 1962, this production offers a glimpse of a destructive and dysfunctional marriage. This will be the Fulton's first run of the play.

- "Shear Madness," May 18 to June 11. Do you have what it takes to solve a murder case in a hair salon? This comedic play features audience participation, which makes the ending of the play different each time. This will be the Fulton's first run of the play. Local audiences may remember Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre's 2017 production of the show.

Eichmann Family Series

In addition to the mainstage shows and the Groff Series shows, the Fulton Theatre has a third season of shows dedicated to family friendly productions.

Here's the 2022-23 lineup for the Eichmann Family Series.

- "A Christmas Carol," Nov. 26 to Dec. 24. This production follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a man disenfranchised with life (and Christmas) as he meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and future. This version of "A Christmas Carol" last ran in 2018. Last year, the Fulton Theatre hosted a different version of the play.

- "Rapunzel," March 11-25. This production features Rapunzel, a long-haired girl who is confined to a small castle tower. This is the Fulton's first run of the play.

- "The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood," April 29 to May 20. This musical debuted in 2021 and was written by Randall Frizado, a frequent Fulton actor, director and all-around creative. It features a modern take on Robin Hood stories, featuring a technologically challenged main character fighting against the forces of evil — or, in this case, a YouTube follower-obsessed Prince. This is the Fulton's first run of the play.

- "The Wizard of Oz," June 24 to July 15. This production features the classic tale of Dorothy Gale as she travels the yellow brick road to find the Wizard of Oz so she can find her way back to Kansas after a slew of events gone wrong. The last production the Fulton Theatre produced was a mainstage show in 2015.