From a contemporary Shakespeare prequel to a couple of Stephen Sondheim musicals, a show about an Amish baseball player and a play about censorship a century ago on the Broadway stage, the 2023 seasons of three Lancaster County theaters offer a wide variety of entertaining and thought-provoking plays and musicals.

This week, we preview the soon-to-open 2023 main-stage seasons of three Lancaster County theater companies: Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Bird-in-Hand Stage and Orpheus Theatre Company.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Celebrating the theater’s longtime relationship with the works of the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, EPAC will present two Sondheim musicals among its 2023 season offerings.

After a 2022 season that brought EPAC buzz and box office from such shows as “Amadeus” and “The Color Purple,” artistic director Edward R. Fernandez was in the mood to take some chances on the kind of lesser-known, edgy works EPAC is known for introducing to local audiences.

EPAC is coming off of a “really a bang-up season,” Fernandez says. “We broke box-office records ... I’m really happy with the way we’ve recovered from the pandemic.

“It’s a little bit of an arty season” for 2023, Fernandez says. “I did take a chance. ... But I figure, why do the same-old, same-old. Do I need another play or another musical I’ve seen a thousand times?

“It’s going to be an interesting season. It's going to be chancy, because it’s not titles that people know,” he says.

The shows EPAC is presenting this year are:

— “How I Learned to Drive,” March 9 to 18. The Tony Award-winning memory play by Paula Vogel tells the story of a woman named Li’l Bit and how she comes to terms with her family’s dysfunction and misogyny and a long-term sexually abusive relationship with her uncle.

“I had read it years ago and I remember loving it when I read it,” Fernandez says. “And there was a very successful revival (on Broadway) so it was back in the public consciousness. ... I had forgotten how freaking brilliant of a piece it is.

“It’s an exploration of this relationship,” he says. “It goes into how people perceive women, how society treats women ... and yet it’s this deep subject matter, done with incredible humor and sense of humanity.”

— “Passion,” April 27 to May 13. The Sondheim musical has a book by Franklin & Marshall College alumnus James Lapine. Set in 19th-century Italy, the show tells the story of a soldier, Giorgio, and the very different kinds of passion he has for two different women: the beautiful Clara and the unattractive, sickly and obsessive Fosca.

Fernandez says he has wanted to direct the show for a long time.

“It’s controversial, it’s very polarizing, so you know that attracts me to it,” he says. “Some people think it’s very romantic. Some people think it glorifies stalking.

“It doesn’t moralize. It just presents the situation and it leaves us to explore it — the fundamental nature of passion and love and obsession. ... And the music is absolutely gorgeous,” Fernandez says.

— “The Little Dog Laughed,” June 15 to 24. EPAC presented the Douglas Carter Beane comedy a few years ago as a staged reading. The play concerns an actor and his agent who is concerned his relationship with a male hustler will affect his career.

“It’s a comedy and it’s still topical,” Fernandez says. “It’s my kind of humor. It says things about Hollywood, about popular culture and sexual identity ... and homophobia, but it says it in such a fun way.”

(Note that the play contains nudity, along with adult language and situations).

— “The Prom,” July 27 to Aug. 12. A group of down-on-their-luck actors decide to burnish their reputations by standing up for an Indiana high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. A media circus ensues in this musical with a fight for acceptance and inclusiveness at its heart.

“ ‘The Prom’ fits into a lot of who we are,” Fernandez says. “It’s right up our alley. ... It’s fun, it’s upbeat and it still has valid points and still says something, and still fits into the EPAC mold.”

— “Clybourne Park,” Sept. 7 to 16. The play, a spin-off of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” traces how changes in society over 50 years — from 1959 to 2009 — also changes the racial demographics of a suburb of Chicago and affects the families who buy houses there.

EPAC also presented this play as a staged reading years ago.

“I think it's something very topical right now, and asks interesting questions,” Fernandez says. “It deals with some very interesting issues we’re dealing with as a society. ... I thought it was the right time to do it.”

— “A Little Night Music,” Oct. 12 to 28. Set in Sweden at the turn of the 20th century, the musical is based on an Ingmar Bergman film and follows the romantic lives of a group of older and younger couples who wind up together at a country estate.

“ ‘A Little Night Music’ was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw,” Fernandez says. “It also deals with romance and love but in a much lighter way. It’s almost a light social comedy. ... And it’s not done (much). I think it’s an enjoyable show, and I knew I could cast it well.”

— “The Phantom of the Opera (Young Performers Production),” Dec. 8 to 20. After the success of 2021’s youth edition of “Les Miserables,” EPAC looks to recapture the magic with young artists tackling another popular, epic musical.

“After Les Miz was a hit, I grabbed ‘Phantom,’ ” Fernandez says.

— In addition to the plays and musicals, EPAC will be offering its annual Center Stage Theater Camp July 10 to Aug. 4 for students ages 6 to 14. Students can sign up for one, two, three or all four weeks at epactheatre.org/camp.

At the end of the camp, the youth musical “Disney Newsies Jr.” will be presented at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; it’s open to the public, and tickets are $10.

EPAC performs in the Sharadin Bigler Theatre in Grater Memorial Park, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Information and tickets: epactheatre.org or call the box office at 717-733-7966, ext. 1.

Bird-in-Hand Stage

Bird-in-Hand Stage’s main-stage musicals are written by a creative team at Blue Gate Musicals, headquartered in Shipshewana, Indiana.

The original musicals, which often take place at the crossroads between the Amish and English (non-Amish) worlds, are produced at Bird-in-Hand as well as theaters in Indiana, Ohio and Florida.

The Bird-in-Hand season for 2023 offers:

— “Dear Soldier Boy,” April 8 to July 27, which is Blue Gate’s newest show.

“There’s an Amish girl and a non-Amish girl, and they get a flyer in the store they work in that says, ‘write a letter to the troops,’ ” says Wally Nason, the composer and director for Blue Gate Musicals, by phone from his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

The non-Amish young woman believes she might find a husband by writing to lonely military members far away, Nason says, while the Amish woman just wants to offer encouragement to the troops through her letter.

“As it would turn out, of course, not only does one boy fall in love with the Amish girl, but three of them do,” Nason says, while another soldier falls for the non-Amish friend.

“All four young men take leave on the same weekend,” Nason says, which leads to “lots of chaos as all four of these military boys show up at the cheese shop where (the women) work on the same afternoon. It’s tons of fun, with fun music and some really sweet times, as well.”

— “The Home Game,” Aug. 4 to Oct. 19, was previously performed at Bird-in-Hand in 2018.

“That’s about a young Amish guy, Levi, who has his heart set on being a professional baseball player,” Nason says. “And he actually leaves the community to join a professional Vegas baseball team ... it’s part of his journey to become a professional baseball player and figure out who he is — whether he comes home to be Amish or if he moves. It’s a journey of self-realization through his love of baseball.”

— “Our Christmas Dinner,” Oct. 26 to Dec. 30, was presented in 2016 at Bird-in-Hand.

Nason says he drew inspiration for this story from his own upbringing in Tuscon, Arizona, where his mother was a social worker.

“Our Christmas traditions were different from a lot of other people because my mom worked feeding families and making sure everybody had presents” on the holidays. Nason recalls all the area fire companies (and company Santas) winding up at his family home on Christmas Eve after delivering presents to the community.

“Then I got married, and my wife’s family Christmas traditions were so different than ours,” he says. “The idea behind this (show) is there’s this American holiday that’s so huge, but everybody has such a different way of celebrating that. ... And there can be some unrealistic expectations on each other and on ourselves.”

“It’s a story of one family on Christmas ... and they get some company they weren’t expecting when a stranger knocks on the door (during a snowstorm),” Nason says. This leads to a clash of traditions and cultures.

— In addition to the Blue Gate Musicals, “Ryan & Friends: Never Speechless,” the return of a comedy show by popular performer Ryan Bomgardner, runs April 7 to Oct. 28.

“He has a new show coming up this spring,” Terry Buda Moser, director of sales and marketing for Bird-in-Hand, says. “He does ventriloquism with his puppets, he does some comedy, and then there’s a little bit of singing, as well.

“Guests enjoy him quite a bit. His show is always fresh and new, though he will bring back some song parodies from previous years,” Moser says. “They range from country to Broadway. ... It’s a family-friendly show, so this is good for kids and adults and seniors. He does travel all over the country.”

Bird-in-Hand Stage is on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

Show tickets can be combined with meals — breakfast, lunch or dinner. Tickets can be ordered at bird-in-hand.com/stage. For more information, visit the website or call 717-768-1568.

Orpheus Theatre Company

The theme for the company’s 2023 season is “revival,” says Tyler Joseph Rossi, a playwright and actor who founded Orpheus with his wife, Katherine Campbell Rossi. Each of the three scheduled plays this season has an otherworldly element to it — from demons to fairies to a theater troupe from a century ago telling its story.

This shows for this season are:

“Pyre,” the weekends of Feb. 24 to 26 and March 3 to 5.

“This is a play I wrote last year as part of the Dramatists Guild’s End of Play initiative,” Rossi says. “So, basically you have a month to write a play.”

The play is set in 1616 in Scotland, where people accused of witchcraft are burned under the rule of a superstitious King James.

“James historically was so terrified of witches,” Rossi says.

“It’s a bit of a thriller in terms of genre,” Rossi says. “We’re looking at a household that’s taking (in) a priest ... who is there to conduct a small inquisition of sorts because there might be witches in the area.

“So we’re looking at a lot of the witch hysteria, and maybe there’s some demonic influences in there, here and there.”

Rossi says one of the ideas behind the play is how a woman seeing innocent people being executed around her might actually consider looking into witchcraft or demonic forces to protect herself.

The show will have a lot of interesting movement in it, Rossi says, particularly in terms of the demonic characters.

“Pyre” is “co-produced with Historic Rock Ford, and we’re going to be doing it in their barn location ... It’s a really fun space and atmosphere for the play,” Rossi says.

Historic Rock Ford is at 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster. For tickets, visit lanc.news/PyreTickets.

— “Indecent,” June 16 to 17 and June 23 to 24, in the upstairs all-purpose space at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

A long-dead theater troupe “comes back to come back to tell us the story of the play ‘The God of Vengeance,’ which was written by Sholem Asch, and it’s really a love letter ... to Yiddish theater and to love and to standing up to censorship.”

“The God of Vengeance” takes place in a Polish brothel and contains a lesbian love story, Rossi notes.

As it was in real life, the play — produced on Broadway in the early 1920s — is shut down for indecency, Rossi says. Ironically, he adds, a production of “Indecent” was recently canceled at a high school in Florida because of its content — making the play all the more timely.

— “Isle of Noises,” a new play by Pittsburgh-based playwright and Carnegie-Mellon University professor TJ Young, to be performed late in the summer at a venue the theater company will announce in the coming weeks.

Rossi says the play serves as a prequel to William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” featuring such characters as Caliban and his mother.

“We’re looking, basically, at Ariel’s rise to prominence,” Rossi says. “We’ll be doing it ‘Shakespeare in the park’ style, so it will be an outdoor production.

“It involves a lot of really challenging puppetry,” he says, with puppets expected to be 10 to 12 feet tall.

In addition to the three scheduled plays, Orpheus plans to present another evening of staged readings of new plays — possibly in the fall — organized around a theme, as it has with its “Tales by the Fire” evenings the past two seasons, Rossi says.

For information and tickets as they go on sale, visit Orpheus Theatre Company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/orpheusmoves.