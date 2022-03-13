The approaching spring brings with it glimpses of warmer weather, along with the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in many indoor venues.

It’s prime time for more local theaters to prepare to open their 2022 seasons over the next three months.

This is the third in a series of stories about local theater companies’ 2022 seasons of musicals and plays.

(You can read the first two, covering six local theaters, at lanc.news/TheaterSzn and lanc.news/TheaterSzn2.)

This week, we’re featuring Bird-in-Hand Stage in Bird-in-Hand, The People’s Shakespeare Project in Lancaster and Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna.

Bird-in-Hand Stage

Bird-in-Hand Stage’s main-stage musicals are written by a creative team at Blue Gate Musicals, headquartered in Shipshewana, Indiana, says Bird-in-Hand marketing specialist Kenn Bennett.

They’re produced locally at Bird-in-Hand, as they have been since 2011, as well as at theaters in Indiana, Ohio and Florida.

The musicals often have plots or themes in which Amish and “English” worlds collide, which makes them a great fit for audiences in places like Lancaster County, says Kenn Bennett, marketing specialist for Bird-in-Hand.

“What we find in our shows is that there’s something for everybody,” says Wally Nason, the composer and director for Blue Gate Musicals. “They’re family friendly in that they are very interesting stories ... with a variety of types and styles of music” — from country to Broadway and pop to bluegrass, to reflect a wide variety of characters. Nason spoke by phone from Franklin, Tennessee, a Nashville suburb where he lives and works as a songwriter.

The Bird-in-Hand Stage season includes:

— “A Simple Sanctuary,” April 8 to Aug. 10. “It’s a great story, based on a book by David and Beverly Lewis,” Nason says. (Beverly Lewis, who has written dozens of novels, often with Amish themes, was born and raised in Lancaster County). “It’s kind of a mystery, and it’s really intriguing.

“The lead, Melissa, sees somebody in a cafe that spooks her, and then she leaves a note for her husband,” saying she’s leaving but that he shouldn’t look for her, for his own safety, Nason says. “And the rest of the show is him trying to find her and trying to figure out what happened to her.” Melissa, he says, is hiding out at a bed-and-breakfast in Amish Country.

— “Ryan & Friends: Hilarity Happens” is a variety show that runs concurrently with a couple of the Blue Gate musicals and features comedy, music and ventriloquism. It runs April 9 to Oct. 22.

— “Josiah for President” runs Aug. 18 to Oct. 21. “This is a show about a gentleman who is a congressman who is running for president ... and there’s a scandal that an opponent has started, that’s false, but nonetheless ruins his chances for president,” Nason says. As the congressman is traveling home from Washington, his car goes into a ditch in Amish Country, and an Amish man, Josiah, rescues him.

“As he’s stuck there, he gets to know Josiah and thinks, wow, this is the kind of person we need as the president,” Nason says. “This is about what would happen if an Amish man — with his simple opinions and simple views on life — were running the show.”

— “The Christmas Tree Ship,” Oct. 28 to Dec. 31. “It’s based on a true story of Herman Schuenemann from the Chicago area,” Nason says. “Back in the early 1900s ... they would bring Christmas trees down from Michigan on boats to Chicago and sell them on the pier there. .... But his boat sank and he died, along with his crew.

“The story really ends up being about his wife, Barbara, and their daughter, Elsie — two strong women at a time where a woman wouldn’t run a business or captain a ship with 3,000 Christmas trees — continue on the family legacy,” he says.

Bird-in-Hand Stage is on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

Show tickets can be combined with meals — breakfast, lunch or dinner. Tickets can be ordered online at bird-in-hand.com/stage. For more information, visit the website or call 717-768-1568.

The People’s Shakespeare Project

Two years ago, as the Lancaster-based troupe was preparing to go into rehearsals for a 1950s-style production of William Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, says executive artistic director Laura Korach Howell.

The theater company has not produced a full Shakespeare play since, though it presented an original play, “Witch ... Love, Loss and The Mystery,” featuring well-known Shakespearean female characters, in October.

But the troupe is planning to present at least two of the Bard’s plays this year, along with its annual Camp Will, for students in grades six through 12 from June through August.

Shows planned for the season include:

— “Much Ado About Nothing,” June 12-19 on the campus of LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave. It will be directed by Millersville University theater professor Jonathan Strayer. The comedy set in Italy features the romantic relationships of two couples — young lovers Claudio and Hero, and witty, quarreling Beatrice and Benedick — who are tricked by other people into betrayals and confessions of love.

“ ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ was one of the first plays I ever saw on TV,” Howell says. “It was PBS, with Sam Waterston (as Benedick). ... I absolutely loved it.” The New York Shakespeare Festival production was filmed in 1973.

“I love, of course, the battle of wits with Beatrice and Benedick,” Howell says. “They are so fun, and for actors, it’s just dream roles to play. If you’ve got the chemistry between the two of them, you’re set.”

— “Juli(a) Caesar,” to be performed at the Ware Center, 42 N Prince St., Lancaster, on dates still being determined around the first week of August. Howell will direct this version of the play, in which a woman will play the role of Roman general Julius Caesar in the tragedy. The play explores the senate conspiracy to assassinate Caesar.

“I have this vision for the play as dystopian,” Howell says. “I mean, I listen to the news every day, and it’s horrible. ... And ‘Julius Caesar’ is upheaval, and I feel that setting it in dystopian times is almost like a nontime, or timelessness.

“This is what we as human beings are constantly doing with upheaval, political power, greed. This is what we deal with,” she says.

“And because of that, and because of gender issues we’re exploring in our world, more and more these days, I want to explore that on stage” via a female Caesar, Howell says.

For information on the shows and purchasing tickets, visit peoplesshakespeareproject.org.

Gretna Theatre

Until recently, Gretna Theatre Executive Producer Michael Philip O’Brien had run the 11th Hour Theatre Co., a troupe he co-founded in Philadelphia, for 17 years.

O’Brien and his family had moved to Lititz in June 2020 when his wife got a job in the medical field in the area.

Then, at the end of the 2021 season, former Gretna producer (and Manheim Township High School alumnus) Brian Kurtas left to become associate artistic director of Philly’s Walnut Street Theatre.

And O’Brien took the reins at Gretna.

The main-stage shows for the season are:

— “Honky Tonk Angels,” June 9-12. “The basic premise of the show is that three women are all feeling trapped and isolated in their own lives and decide to head to Nashville and to try their luck in becoming country singers,” O’Brien says. “And these three women happen to meet on the bus on the way to Nashville, and in the process of that, they kind of strike up a friendship. They decide to form a group.” The jukebox musical features classic country hits by the likes of Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.

— “Sondheim on Sondheim,” June 23-26, a musical revue that combines video footage of famed Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November, with a cast of eight singers and a live band performing some of his better- and lesser-known work.

“I wanted to introduce the audience (to Sondheim) in a new way,” O’Brien, who will direct the show, says. “He’s obviously one of the most iconic musical theater writers of all time, and kind of the father of contemporary musical theater.

“This is more of a hybrid documentary-slash-musical,” he says. “And so all of the dialogue in the show is actually Stephen Sondheim himself ... and he’s talking about his life, and in the process of talking about his life, he sets up the songs. ... It felt like the perfect introduction to his work, in his own words.”

The show includes songs from shows including “Sweeney Todd,” “Company,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Into the Woods.”

— “Matilda, the Musical,” July 14-23, based on a Roald Dahl novel, tells the story of a clever young bookworm with the gift of telekinesis who seeks to thrive at school despite family and others in her life who try to hold her back. “It’s a beautiful show. It’s really funny,” O’Brien says. “It’s a show that’s written for the whole family. I think the writing is amazing and it’s just an exciting, energetic, really fun show.”

— “Around the World in 80 Days,” Aug. 4-7, based on the adventure novel by Jules Verne in which London’s Phileas Fogg tries to circle the globe on a wager from members of his club. “It’s a five-person comedy ... five actors playing 35 characters (with) quick changes and really physical comedy,” O’Brien says. The show will be directed by Lancaster actor-director Randall Frizado, who portrayed Inspector Fix in a musical version of the story at Fulton Theatre in 2007.

— “Elvis, My Way,” featuring Brandon Bennett, Aug. 25-28. O’Brien notes that, in Chicago, Bennett portrayed Elvis Presley in “Million Dollar Quartet,” a musical featuring the songs of Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, “and, from that, decided to create his own Elvis show.

The show includes seven other cast members as backup singers and band members.

“It’s just kind of an incredible tribute to Elvis and his music,” O’Brien says.

O’Brien adds that, on Friday, Sept. 2, Gretna is bringing back “The Summer Club” as a one-night special event. It’s an evening of Rat Pack-style swing standards, performed by several singers and a 17-piece orchestra, that has been performed at the playhouse on Labor Day weekend the last two years.

A schedule of Kids Series shows for families will soon be announced, including some that are based on well-known children’s books.

The daytime shows take place on Saturday June 11 and 25, July 30 and Aug. 6.

Mount Gretna Playhouse is at 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. For more information and tickets, visit gretnatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-964-3627.