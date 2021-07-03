Where can you walk along both a river and a bay; explore the history of subjects as diverse as duck hunting, canal boats and the War of 1812; plunge your fork into a tender crab cake; and confront a colorful wall of vintage Pyrex cookware?

It's all just over an hour south of Lancaster in the small city of Havre de Grace, Maryland.

The top attraction that inspires my frequent day trips to Havre de Grace — or HdG, as the locals abbreviate it — is the water. This is the city where the Susquehanna River ends its 444-mile journey from upstate New York by flowing into the Chesapeake Bay, and Havre de Grace's three-quarter-mile wooden boardwalk promenade that leads along those waters offers a relaxing, scenic and stress-relieving stroll (with plenty of benches for water-gazing).

Along the wooden boardwalk are historic placards that encourage walkers to look out over the water and imagine the events of May 3, 1813, during the War of 1812. That's when British naval forces attacked the city with rockets and came ashore to burn dozens of the town's buildings. The HdG visitor center has a narrated diorama that offers an overview of the attack.

Dining and downtown

A variety of local eateries offer lots of menu choices in HdG. The Tidewater Grille, 300 Franklin St., and MacGregor's Restaurant, 331 St. John St., offer American menus with patio and deck dining overlooking the water.

A guide at one of the local museums directed me to The Bayou, a decades-old restaurant at 927 Pulaski Highway (Route 40). I really enjoyed my broiled crab cake, which was lightly crispy on the outside and filled with sweet, juicy lump crab meat on the inside, and my tasty side of stewed tomatoes.

Before leaving town, be sure to treat yourself to some delicious homemade ice cream at a charming parlor called Bomboy's, 329 Market St.

The downtown HdG business district, with streets such as St. John and Washington streets and Pennington Avenue, are filled with interesting eateries, gift and antique shops and art galleries. Antique malls in town include the Seneca Cannery, 201 St. John St., located in a former tomato cannery built in 1871.

If you love mid-century modern accoutrements, be sure to visit the JoRetro vintage store at 137 N. Washington St. It's filled with clothes, books, record albums, telephones, globes and other bric-a-brac from the middle of the 20th century. Most impressive is its wall of colorful vintage Pyrex cookware and bakeware sets that will make collectors and fans go weak in the knees.

Other attractions

Fans of architectural history can grab a pamphlet at the visitor center describing many 19th-century homes, churches and other buildings along the Lafayette Trail in HdG’s historic district. The Marquis de Lafayette, the Revolutionary War hero who passed through town in 1874, is credited with suggesting the city's name by remarking on its similarity to the port of Le Havre, France.

Take a detour from your walk on the promenade to check out three interesting museums in town.

The Decoy Museum captures the history of duck hunting in HdG’s Susquehanna Flats, and is chock-a-block with colorful, wooden decoys carved by local artisans over generations.

The Maritime Museum charts the history of the area's waterways, but also of the Conestoga Indians (who also made Lancaster County their home) and of the Underground Railroad in Maryland.

And the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House, 817 Conesteo St., has lovely walking grounds, and traces the history of the canal boats and lock system of the Susquehanna & Tidewater Canal — the remnants of which you can see along the river in Wrightsville.

Families love to check out the 1827 Concord Point Lighthouse and the Keeper's Dwelling across Concord Street, both of which are open to visitors on weekends May through October.

Havre de Grace has its performance venues as well, offering live music and stand-up comedy: The State Theater, 325 St. John St., and the Cultural Center at the Opera House, at 121 N. Union Ave.

If you'd like a side of woods with your bay waters, visit Susquehanna State Park, off Route 161 before you get to the downtown area. The park has lovely hiking trails and spots to fish, along with a campground and picnic area. A series of historic buildings in the park includes the Steppingstone Farm Museum, which families can tour on the weekends to see antique farm equipment and demonstrations of farm life by volunteers.

A list for the future

Every time I leave Havre de Grace, I put something else on my list to check out on my next day trip. Based on recommendations from friends, I'll eventually sample the Creole-inspired Sunday brunch at Creole de Graw restaurant on North Union Street, and check out the beers at Hopkins Farm Brewery on Rider Lane and the vintages at the Mount Felix Winery on Level Road, both off Route 155 on the way into town. I’d love to experience the Havre de Haunts ghost tours in the fall, and the warm-weather weekend festivals that will take me back along the water views that make Havre de Grace my happy place.

Visitor information

Visitor center: Pick up a town map at 450 Pennington Ave.

Parking: There's plenty of free 30-minute to three-hour parking throughout the city's downtown. To access the Promenade, park free in the lot of the marina next to Millard Tydings Park off South Washington Street, where there are public restrooms and the Promenade Grille for a quick meal. Or, you can enter the boardwalk from the other end, parking along Concord Street near the lighthouse.

Information and events: explorehavredegrace.com.

Susquehanna State Park: lanc.news/SusquehannaStateParkMD.