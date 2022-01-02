Angie Shell got a call from someone asking if she could quickly conjure up a demon from Dominican folklore. The title character in an about-to-shoot short film was in need of a look. And Shell — a onetime employee of Park City Center’s Bare Minerals turned Hollywood makeup artist — was up for the challenge of “La Ciguapa.”

“She’s kind of like this siren, succubus character, which I loved,” said Shell about the star demon who’d be going on camera in less than two weeks.

“I got the call pretty last minute from the producer who said ‘Can you do it?’ ” Shell said. “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I can’t go balls to the wall with it. But with the time that we have, I could totally make you something horrifying.’ ”

So, Shell drove from her North Hollywood home to a weekend-long shoot in Sequoia National Park in November. The 22-year-old former Hempfield High School student was armed with some quick folklore research, her airbrushes, makeup, a heavy dose of inspiration from “The Grudge” and a freshly crafted set of “pointy, tiny, terrifying teeth” a la the original Pennywise the clown, from “It.” Once shooting wrapped, Shell collapsed for a few rare minutes of relaxation in a hammock among the massive trees.

She says she had just enough time to put a successful creature together.

“That’s a lot of how it is with this line of work,” Shell says. “It’s very hurry-up-and-wait. And you definitely want to be on your feet all the time because you never know when somebody is going to contact you with something great.”

Laying a foundation

Shell (that’s her professional name; her full name is Shellhamer) started her makeup artist career years ago when her big brother was a scare actor at the Mountville-based horror attraction Field of Screams. She wanted in, too, and at around age 15 got a shot with the makeup crew. Shell recalls receiving a five-to-10-minute crash course on the basics and being thrown right into the mix.

“My favorite thing was the liquid latex and cotton balls,” Shell says. “That was my jam when I was younger. I thought I was literally like Tom Savini with it.”

Savini is a Pittsburgh native known partly for makeup and special effects on projects like “Day (and Dawn) of the Dead,” “Creepshow” and some of the “Friday the 13th” films.

“My ego blew up so quick. I didn’t even know what I was doing,” Shell says, laughing at some of her early Field of Screams escapades.

“Before they had their big makeup room that they have now, they had this tiny, tiny little shed,” Shell says. “We all learned from each other there. ... It was kind of like, ‘What can you do with these products that we’re putting in front of you?’ ”

Eventually Field of Screams added makeup and special effects classes.

“And that’s where I started to learn and grow and develop a serious passion for this as an artist,” she says.

Heading west

It was different with high school. Shell says she had a tendency to worry and — as is her observation of many artists — be incredibly hard on herself. She dropped out of Hempfield High School her senior year, and after some goal searching set her sights on earning enough to get to Hollywood. (She later got her GED.)

“I started saving up money by working at Bare Minerals during the day and at nighttime I was on the sorting line at UPS,” she says.

That was during the holidays. During the spring, she worked at the Schopf Brother plant stand when she wasn’t on duty selling makeup and skin care products at Bare Minerals. She’d also squeeze in photo shoots and bridal parties, all with the goal of saving enough to attend school in California.

“I sort of became a jack of all trades. I learned so many weird facts about plants. And the sorting line helped with my work ethic and my stamina,” she says. “It definitely prepared me for these 13-hour days I now do on movie sets.”

Her first step upon arrival in California was to show up for school at Make-Up Designory. Then the world abruptly changed due to COVID-19.

“I was enrolled in an eight-month program but was in it for about two years because of the pandemic,” Shell says,

It wasn’t easy, says her father, Eric Shellhamer of East Petersburg.

“The lockdown in LA was particularly brutal. Here you have a 21-year-old from Pennsylvania who didn’t know anyone stuck in an apartment with nothing to do. Week after week. She couldn’t go anywhere,” Shellhamer says.

He’s proud of his daughter, who used to put makeup on her Barbies, and is excited to see where her career goes.

A mentor’s guidance

Jim Schopf will also be watching. Schopf, who with his brother Gene runs Field of Screams, enjoys seeing where those who have worked there end up. He ticks off names Shell, tattoo artist Destiny Patton and Jarred Alcala, owner of Shattered FX, which sells silicone masks to customers across the globe.

“It is a great place for people who have artistic talent to really develop and hone their skills,” Schopf says.

When it comes to makeup, that’s more so now than when the now nationally recognized Field of Screams started in the early ’90s. Today, there are summer boot camps filled with professional instruction.

“Back in the original days we did zero makeup,” he says. “It was all about masks we could pick up at ... Spencer’s or wherever.”

Schopf credits Shell’s mentor, Jeremy Spickler, for helping take Field of Screams makeup to the next level. He taught classes when Shell was working there. Spickler died in September.

“Up until he passed, I was still calling him, asking for advice,” Shell says. “He really guided so many artists to follow their dreams and go after their passion.”

Spickler also talked to her about the importance of marketing — something Shell takes seriously. She’s developed a catch phrase: “farm girl pretending not to be a farm girl.”

“People always get a kick out of that,” she says. “But most Angelinos are like, ‘Oh, nobody from LA is actually from LA.’ ”

She loves running into fellow Pennsylvanians.

“When people are from the East Coast you look at each other and you just know. You connect,” she says. “It helps build that community of people you can trust and rely on because — it’s really sad to say — but it can be a scary town sometimes where you really can’t trust just anyone.”

A tangible dream

Shell often works on sets with her boyfriend, Jake Porath, another makeup artist who was introduced to her by a friend she made years ago on a mission trip to Mexico.

Before meeting him for their first coffee, she’d checked out pictures of makeup re-creations he’d done from some of her favorite movies. She’s got a lot of those. Among them are: “The Exorcist,” “Midsommar” and “Return of the Living Dead.”

One of her own favorite projects thus far was a zombie flick. She especially enjoyed working on a character who hid out in a church with his son following a bite.

“That was cool because I got to do the transitional makeup from a human to a zombie,” she says. “It was such a challenge, but it turned out amazing.”

“At first ... (the director) just wanted him to be bleeding out of his eyes and his ears,” Shell says. “Then he stepped back and said, ‘What prosthetics do you have on you?’ ”

She busted out her selection, and the director picked a bubbly-looking neck prosthetic.

“It looked like he had veins popping out of his neck,” she says. “Oh, it was brutal.”

That’s right up her alley. However, Shell says she’s learned she does well to switch back and forth between scary projects and projects that involve beauty work. It helps with the creative flow, she says.

Among her goals for 2022 are to work with Doja Cat, an L.A.-born-and-raised musician and TikTok darling, who Shell says is creating a stellar reputation in the special effects industry. Her boyfriend shares that goal.

“We desperately want to work with her,” Shell says. “I came kind of close at one point (in 2021), but it fell through.”

She would also like to do more prosthetics and props — something she dove into last year.

So does Shell ever feel like she’s in her own movie? Absolutely, she says, though adds she has reservations about admitting that.

“When you move to LA you kind of jump into this bubble. ... It’s very cool but you feel like everyone is in their own movie and everyone is the main character,” she says. “They’re either the small-town girl from whatever rural farm town they come from trying to make it big or whatever their journey is.”

Like herself, most everyone she meets now has long dreamed of Hollywood. But don’t expect her ego to swell as big as that iconic sign.

“I really aim to be someone real so that the next dropout that wants to move forward and change their life will look at me — also a high school dropout — and be like, ‘Oh, yeah. It’s attainable,’ ” Shell adds. “It’s not this crazy, far away fantasy that doesn’t exist. It’s real. It’s totally tangible.”