With nominations for the Golden Globe, Grammy and Critics Choice award nods having been announced, the 2023 awards season is officially upon us.

Here’s a list of when the major awards shows will be held through the end of March, along with who’s hosting (if it’s been announced) and when the ceremony will be broadcast or streamed. This list will be updated as more details on these awards ceremonies are announced.

Recap: People’s Choice Awards

• What: These prizes, chosen through voting by the public, were broadcast Dec. 6.

• Big winners: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” won best film, “Stranger Things” best TV show and Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” won album of the year. Ryan Reynolds received the People's Icon award; Lizzo took home the People's Champion prize and Shania Twain was given the Music Icon trophy.

Ninth Voice Arts Awards

• What: Lititz voice actor Kelly Brennan is nominated in two categories in this awards competition that recognizes achievement in voice-over, narration, voice description work and more. The awards are presented at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences.

• When: 7 p.m. (Eastern Time) Sunday, Dec. 18.

• How to view: Check the Voice Awards YouTube site at youtube.com/@voiceartsawards1144. The awards were streamed there last year.

• More information: sovas.org.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards

• What: After losing its broadcast home last year over scandals involving the lack of diversity in membership and nominees and alleged ethical lapses among its members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brings its awards show back to broadcast TV this year. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host.

• When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

• How to view: The show is back on NBC, and will be streamed on Peacock.

• More details: Nominees were announced Monday, Dec. 12.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations and “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations. On the television side, “Abbott Elementary” led the pack with five nods, followed by “The White Lotus,” “Only Murders in the Building,” ”Pam & Tommy” and “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” with four nominations each.

The nominees for best film, drama, are: “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “Tár” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, are: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Babylon” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

For info, visit goldenglobes.com.

28th Critics Choice Awards

• What: The Critics Choice Association will hand out its awards for film and TV at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Comedian Chelsea Handler will host.

• When: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

• Where to view: Broadcast on The CW network.

• More details: Television nominations were announced earlier in December, with TV show “Abbott Elementary” topping the list with six nods and “Better Call Saul” in second place with five. Film nominees will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 14. For info, visit criticschoice.com.

The 65th Grammy Awards

• What: The Recording Academy gives out its big prizes in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Comedian Trevor Noah returns as host for a third year.

• When: 7-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

• How to view: Broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

• Nominations: As announced in November, Beyonce tied husband Jay-Z’s record of 11 nominations. Others with multiple nominations include Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Brandi Carlile.

• More details: Five new categories have been added: Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album and Songwriter of the Year — Non-Classical, and the Best Spoken Word Album award has been renamed Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording. For info, visit grammy.com.

The 27th Satellite Awards

• What: These awards are presented in Los Angeles by the International Press Academy, and honor work in film and television. Lancaster County’s own Jonathan Groff is a past TV nominee.

• When: Awards are Saturday, Feb. 11.

• How to view: No word on whether these awards will be broadcast or streamed.

• More details: Nominations were announced Dec. 8. In film, “Top Gun: Maverick” led the film nominations with 10 nods, followed by “Babylon,” “Elvis” and “The Fabelmans” with nine each. “Better Call Saul” and “The Righteous Gemstones” lead the TV nominees with four apiece.

For more info, visit pressacademy.com.

21st AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards

• What: These awards, which honor movies, TV shows and performances that appeal to AARP’s membership of those over 50, will be hosted again this year by Alan Cumming.

• When: The ceremony is in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Jan. 28.

n Where to view: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, on PBS.

• More details: Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the Career Achievement Award. For info, visit lanc.news/AARPAwards23.

The 75th Directors Guild Awards

• What: These awards for achievement in directing, which often predict the Oscar winner in that category, will be given out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

• When: Saturday, Feb. 18.

• How to view: No broadcast time has been announced.

• More details: Film nominees will be announced Jan. 11 and television, commercial and documentary nominees on Jan. 10. For info, visit dga.org.

The 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)

• What: Known as the “British Oscars,” these awards are presented at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honoring films made both in Britain and abroad.

• When: The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19.

• Where to view: The awards are usually recorded for later broadcast on BBC America; an air date and time has not been announced.

More details: The BAFTA nominees will be announced Jan. 19. For info, visit bafta.org.

54th NAACP Image Awards

• What: These awards, given by the NAACP organization, honor representations and achievements of people of color in film, television, music and literature. They’ll be presented at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

• When: The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

• Where to view: Broadcast on the BET network.

• More details: Nominees will be announced Jan. 12. For info: naacpimageawards.net.

50th Annie Awards

• What: These prizes recognize achievement in animation, and are given by The International Animated Film Society.

• When: Awards will be presented in person Saturday, Feb. 25, at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

• Where to view: No broadcast plans have been announced; last year’s virtual awards were streamed on the Animated Film Society’s YouTube channel.

• More details: For info, visit annieawards.org.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

• What: The awards that recognize achievement in acting — individual and ensemble, in film and television — are presented by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union.

• When: Sunday, Feb. 26.

• Where to view: Earlier this year, it was announced that, after 25 years, these awards would no longer be broadcast on TNT and TBS. On Nov. 21, Deadline.com reported the show had not yet found a new broadcast home for 2023.

• More details: Nominations will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 11. For info, visit sagawards.org.

The 38th Independent Spirit Awards

• What: Honoring achievement in independent film and television, these awards are generally given out by the Film Independent organization at an afternoon ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

• When: The ceremony is Saturday, March 4.

• How to view: This show is usually recorded for later broadcast on the IFC network. No information has been released

• More details: Gender-neutral acting categories Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance are being introduced this year, with 10 nominees in each category. Nominees for Best Feature are “Bones and All,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Our Father, the Devil,” “Tár” and “Women Talking.” For more info, visit filmindependent.org.

The 95th Academy Awards

• What: The granddaddy of showbiz awards returns in March, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning as Oscars host for the third time. Prizes are given out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

• When: The show airs Sunday night, March 12, with coverage starting at 7 p.m.

• Where to view: Broadcast on ABC.

• More details: Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24. Governors Awards were given out in November to past multiple nominee songwriter Diane Warren, “Witness” director Peter Weir and filmmaker Euzhan Palcy (the first Black woman to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio). The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award honoree is Michael J. Fox.

GLAAD Media Awards

• What: These awards, given by the GLAAD organization to “honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” will be presented in two in-person ceremonies this year.

• When: Ceremonies are in Los Angeles Thursday, March 30, and in New York on Friday, May 6.

• How to view: There’s no word on when or where these awards might be broadcast.

• More details: Nominees will be announced “early in 2023,” according to the website for the event, glaad.org/mediaawards/34.