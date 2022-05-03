Jordan and Shelby Wormley have been telling stories through photography and video since they were kids, encouraged by adults in their lives to embrace their passions.

In 2020, after years of talking about their mutual interests and goals, the Lancaster city couple decided to create a local business through which they could tell the stories of families and communities, along with nonprofits and small businesses they believe in.

“WE & Company is a storytelling company,” Shelby, 31, said. “We help people craft and tell their stories through different ways. Primarily it's been through photography and videography, and writing. A lot of the work we do as of late has focused around more social justice work, preservation of history, highlighting people in the community and just helping organizations and businesses tell their stories ...”

“In today's world, there are so many ways to tell and share a story, as many ways as there are different types of people,” Jordan, 30, said. “We’re helping them to craft their story and share it in a way that's going to be consumable by a large variety of people.”

Together since their late teens, when a mutual friend introduced them, the Wormleys married in 2016. With both having moved around a lot —mostly growing up in York County — they embraced Lancaster as their new home a few years ago.

“When we got married, we just saw a niche that wasn't being served in our community that we could fill,” Jordan said. “We really started talking about how can we take our passions that we already have and marry that together ... which is how we birthed WE & Company.”

The company name is a combination of the “W” from Wormley and the “E” from Elaine, the middle name of both Shelby and her grandmother.

“The ‘and Company’ is everybody we’re honored to partner with and work with,” Jordan added.

The couple has gotten to know their adoptive city through the research they’ve done before some of their storytelling jobs.

The couple has created videos of well-known women in the community at the Lancaster Women of Color Committee’s annual brunch.

It was the empowering feeling they got while creating videos for the 2019 brunch that spurred them to form their company. They bought some “starter gear,” and took entrepreneurship classes through SCORE and ASSETS Lancaster.

These days, they work out of shared space at the PhotOlé Photography studio on East Chestnut Street.

The Wormleys’ projects have included profiling Vona, a company that sells products made with batik fabric to European and American markets in order to support artisans in Mozambique.

WE & Company also profiled Lancaster community members who have been named YWCA’s Women of Achievement, and told the story of the early plans for Evita Colon and Solise White’s A Concrete Rose micro-winery and event space, which is soon to open on South Duke Street.

Photography

Shelby Wormley has been taking photos since she was a child.

“My mom got me my first Polaroid when I was 12,” Shelby said. “And I was obsessed with the (television) show ‘Rocket Power,’ and there was this little brown girl who had a video camera and a skateboard, and I wanted to do both of those things.” She soon got a video camera and “would just record things aimlessly” — including unity marches her mother organized in York.

After studying communications and photography at York College, Shelby became a production assistant and then a photo- and video journalist with the news staffs of each of the major television stations serving Lancaster.

In the last two years, Shelby's photographs have been chosen for the juried Art of the State exhibit at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.

And, as the inaugural Social Practice and Community Engagement Artist in Residence through Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Sustained Engagement with Lancaster, she created a photography exhibit showing the effect of COVID-19 shutdowns at Black-owned barber shops and salons in Lancaster. Titled “The Shop Presents: Essentials,” it ran throughout March at the Susan and Benjamin Winter Visual Arts Center at F&M.

While working for ABC affiliate WHTM in 2020, she and her reporting partner visited Mr. Vic's Family Styling in Lancaster “to do a story on the impact the shutdown had on his business,” Shelby said. “If you grew up in barber shops and salons in African American communities, it's very hard to explain that familiarity, other than it's just a feeling. ... I felt like I found a place of refuge. Even for a moment.

“We’re in the midst of the pandemic. It's the midst of protests, a lot was going on in the world and there weren’t a lot of places where I necessarily could go to feel safe,” she said.

“It really just stuck with me.”

For the final project of her residency, she photographed owners and customers at Black-owned barber shops and salons, tying the images together with written quotes from both groups, frustrated at the shutdowns of these so-called “nonessential business” — which are important as community hubs.

Videography

Jordan Wormley first picked up a video camera at age 11, when he started doing work for his church in York County.

“I just kept working at it, eventually I became head of production and then I started working with other churches,” he said. “Which led me to go to Temple University, where I studied mass media and communications.”

Jordan went to work in production at the West Chester studio of the QVC shopping network.

While Shelby works full time for WE & Company, Jordan also works at DAS, a distribution company in Palmyra.

One of the WE & Company video projects he’s most proud of is profiling Genesis Meadows, a local high school student who has benefited from the sports and academic and cultural enrichment programs of Advantage Lancaster.

“That was a cool project,” Jordan said. “They are taking these students from these local schools that don't always get the opportunity to go out to visit colleges and play tennis or learn about history and go to museums and go to Broadway shows.

“That was something that resonated with me,” he said, “because as a kid (in Baltimore) I was told about the importance of doing those things. I got to do some of those things and I know how it affected me. I know how it changed my outlook on life.”

They’re also working on a project that tells the story of the lives of Jordan’s grandparents in Baltimore.

The two look to grow their business and continue learning about their adoptive city. “Something about this city is special,” Jordan said. “Lancaster is one of the first places that felt like I want this to be my home and it's because of the people here.”

“Very often people will go into a community and try to tell a story that they think needs to be told without really knowing the people and the community,” Shelby said.

“I remember realizing I can’t tell the story of this place and do it justice without knowing about it,” she added. “You have to be invited into those spaces. That's something we learned as storytellers, and something to be mindful of because it's been such a learning experience.”

WE & Company can be reached at 717-342-6712 or by email at info@weshareyourstories.com.