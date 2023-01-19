Cities around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year this Sunday with an abundance of food, dancing and wishes for good health and prosperity.

In the United States, many Asian American and Pacific Islander people celebrate by going to cities with large Asian populations, like Philadelphia and New York, to celebrate the event in earnest.

Inspired by the October celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in Ewell Plaza, a few people in Lancaster banded together to make a local Lunar New Year celebration a reality.

"It’s really hard to have to (travel) every year. Why can’t we bring something like this to Lancaster city?" says Cindy Guo, co-owner of Silantra Asian Street Kitchen. "I think Lancaster celebrates a lot of different holidays. We’re hoping this will become an annual celebration for all of us."

Laura Wu, owner of Laura Z Tai Fine Jewelry & Watches in Lancaster city, first had the idea. Other community members, including Guo, Ole Hongvanthong of PhotOle Photography, his wife and business partner Heidi Castillo and Sophie Xiong, dancer and teacher at the Stone Independent School, joined forces to help plan the event.

What resulted is a family friendly event that welcomes everyone regardless of their culture.

"Traditionally, in Asian cultures, when we celebrate, it’s inviting and welcoming everyone. It’s not just for our community. We’re so open arms with wanting everyone to share in our culture," Guo says. "This is our way of saying we’re all part of the community, too."

Here's what you need to know before you go to the Lunar New Year celebration this weekend.

The basics

Lancaster's Lunar New Year celebration event will take place this Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ewell Plaza in Lancaster city.

Lunar New Year is celebrated on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Every year is represented by one of 12 zodiac animals, which means each year brings about new wishes and intentions.

This year marks the Year of the Rabbit. In old legends, the rabbit was known for being too arrogant and forthcoming with its speed. This year serves as a good reminder to slow down and take things as they come, says Hongvanthong.

The Lunar New Year lasts for 15 days. Many Asian countries will celebrate for this long, both in public and in private, according to the National Museum for Asian Art.

Lancaster's celebration will last for only one day, but there will be many activities for kids and adults alike, including calligraphy lessons, as well as arts and crafts.

Dances will have a notable place in the festival, with four dance performances scheduled. Some of the dancing includes traditional lion dancing, a Chinese custom where people dress and dance as lions, as it's said to bring forth good luck and prosperity.

“It’s a little taste of nostalgia for those who go out and travel to other places to celebrate Lunar New Year," Guo says. But it'll be a good primer for those who haven't celebrated Lunar New Year before, too.

There will also be a dragon dance, featuring dancers and a long dragon puppet held on poles. This dance is also said to bring forth good luck.

The dragon dance coming together is an act of pure serendipity; Hongvanthong brought together people from several different groups to make the performance happen. First came the puppet, then the dancers.

"Without the support of the community, these types of awesome events wouldn't happen," Hongvanthong says.

Food for thought

This celebration will not be short on good food options.

Silantra will serve noodles and dumplings, Bhutanese/Nepalese restaurant Norbu Lancaster will serve rice and samosas, and there will be food from Oka Asian Fusion, Guo says.

"Noodles are eaten during Lunar New Year because it symbolizes longevity and long, healthy lives. Dumplings symbolize wealth and fortune," Guo says. "There’s a saying that the more dumplings you eat, the more prosperity will come to you during the new year."

Food is one of the best ways to get to share someone's culture, says Hongvanthong.

"Me growing up being Laos, I always appreciated having my friends from elementary school, middle school and high school coming over for dinners and eating our food. They were always open to it. We had challenges of who could eat the hottest pepper," Hongvanthong says.

Being able to share that food experience on a larger scale, in a celebration in downtown Lancaster, only amplifies the sense of community.

"When the community comes out, we're no longer strangers," Hongvanthong says. "We're sharing our culture, we're sharing our food, we're sharing our memories."

More Information Here are some more traditions about Lunar New Year you might not know: — Many Asian families deep clean their homes about one to two weeks before the new year, says Guo. "We sweep away all the old stuff to welcome in new good luck and fortune for the new year," says Guo. "Growing up, we would deep clean, and my mom and my parents were so strict, making sure everything’s cleaned." Then, around the new year, it's known as bad luck to clean, as you'll "sweep away all the good luck you just welcomed in," Guo says. — It's also a custom to eat fruits and oranges, as they symbolize good health, Guo says. — Around the Lunar New Year, children will give blessings to their elders, and in return, the elders will give children red envelopes with money inside, Guo says.