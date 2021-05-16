I started out the pandemic in the company of Kate Winslet.

As I take some of my initial, fully vaccinated steps back out into the reopening world of local arts and entertainment, I’ve run into Winslet again. But I’m much happier about it this time around.

In the early days of the lockdown last spring, while consuming news reports about the coronavirus that grew more grim by the week, I found myself initially embracing the dark side in my entertainment choices.

I immediately started watching YouTube clips from “Contagion,” the pandemic movie I was freaked out by 10 years ago. In it, Winslet plays a scientist battling a quickly spreading global pandemic, not unlike that of COVID-19. The hygiene advice her character offers in the movie is similar to what the government epidemiologists were saying on the news every night last March.

I realized that reading the news every day was enough bleakness for me. I backed away from gritty TV fare and surrounded myself with entertainments that would make me lose myself and laugh. I watched animal videos and sitcom reruns, devoured clips of BBC America’s hilarious “The Graham Norton Show,” and embraced podcasts such as “Smartless,” in which longtime actor friends and funnymen Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett interview a surprise guest one of them has invited to join them virtually.

When Academy Awards season rolled around this year, I even broke with my long-standing tradition of trying to see every film nominated for best picture. I wasn’t yet ready to view several relatively serious, and sometimes depressing, films back to back.

By the time I watched “Nomadland,” an amazing film that deals with the grim reality faced by road warriors who have lost jobs and loved ones, I was approaching the day I’d be considered fully vaccinated — and could begin, optimistically, to make some long-put-off plans.

While I still observe social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing, I’ve just started visiting some of my favorite pre-pandemic entertainments — museums, live theater, restaurants — with a little less fear than I had as a high-risk person last year. I find I can also, again, watch dark fare on TV without feeling despair.

I’ve been a huge fan of Winslet since I first saw her in Peter Jackson’s New Zealand-set “Heavenly Creatures” in 1994. I’ve been thrilled to welcome her back into my entertainment life in the form of HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” — a buzzed-about Sunday night crime drama, set in the Philadelphia suburbs, that has grim and gritty written all over it.

After watching one episode on HBO Max, I was obsessed with this TV series about missing and murdered young women, and Mare Sheehan (Winslet), the driven detective, police officer’s daughter and former high school basketball hero who’s trying to solve the crimes while keeping her fracturing family together.

The script, the acting and the atmosphere of the drama are top-notch. Winslet disappears into her character, offering myriad flashes of brilliance in the moments when Mare lets down her veneer of toughness and allows her reactions to the significant losses in her life come to the surface.

The shooting locations not far from series creator Brad Ingelsby’s Berwyn, Chester County, hometown — including a gym and former train station in Coatesville, and several houses in Delaware County — practically turn “Easttown” into another character in the series.

The show is filled with knockout performances from actors I love, such as Jean Smart, as Mare’s put-upon mother; Julianne Nicholson, as her longtime best friend; Guy Pearce, as a potential love interest; and Evan Peters, as the county detective assisting in her investigation.

(I’ve seen lots of actors attempt to portray sad intoxication; in one scene, Peters proves himself a master, to the point where I went back and rewatched his character’s confessional interaction in a bar with Winslet’s.)

As the usually glamorous Winslet moves through Easttown as Sheehan, she mostly eschews makeup and, it would seem, a hairbrush, and wears sweatshirts and a hang-dog expression.

Her life losses have made her that way. But I recognize her attitude — and her style — from my own early days in lockdown. It’s somehow weirdly familiar and comforting, in retrospect.

In interviews, Winslet has said the Delaware County “Delco” accent she and most of the cast employs in the series is one of the top three toughest dialects she’s had to master in her acting career. I’m the first to admit I’m no expert, but the accents sound pretty authentic to me.

A recent “Saturday Night Live” spoof reduced the show to that accent, and to its references to the Wawa convenience stores — which do pop up quite a bit in the series, along with other regional references like frozen food with the Giant logo on it.

But the series is so much more than that. I can’t wait for tonight’s fifth episode, and I can’t recommend the show highly enough.

And one other thing: Winslet recalls that, before shooting on the seven-part series was temporarily shut down for the pandemic last March, she was already attracting strange looks from the locals in Chester and Delaware counties because she was wearing masks, wiping down surfaces and washing her hands often.

In interviews, she explained she had shadowed government epidemiologists to prepare for her role in “Contagion,” and felt compelled to follow her former character’s own advice.

On multiple levels, I appreciate Winslet being my showbiz guide through the pandemic.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.