The Mount Gretna Summer Concert series has something to offer all ages this season, producer Larry McKenna says.

While the pay-what-you-will series generally attracts a 55-and-up audience, he says, there will be songs among the concerts that appeal to younger audiences.

The Mount Gretna Tabernacle, where the series is held, holds 700 people, but audience members bringing chairs to sit around the outside of the seating area has bumped the audience up to as many as 1,000 people at some concerts, McKenna says.

“We’re drawing great crowds,” he says. “I love it when you get families who could not afford live entertainment come up (to Gretna). That just makes me really, really happy.”

After McKenna’s musical comedy, “Strictly Platonic” is presented as a fundraiser Memorial Day weekend, the rest of the summer series will be presented in the Tabernacle at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday nights, rain or shine. The season’s offerings are:

• The regional group The Maxwell Project will present “The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire, and the Top Hits from the '70s and '80s” June 24.

• Get your white jumpsuit to the dry cleaner before “The Music of ABBA” hits the stage July 8.

• Members of McKenna’s long-ago high school band, now called the Bucket List, make up the core cast of “’60s Party Anthems and Make-out Songs” on July 15. A seven-piece band will back the singers, who will present music from the Beach Boys, the Temptations, the Lettermen and many more.

• “The Greatest Movie Songs of All Time” may include such contemporary songs as “Let it Go” from “Frozen,” along with standards like “Moon River” from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” is set for July 22.

• A regional three-woman group called the Sassy Lassies will perform music by “The Top Female Singers of All time,” from Etta James to Etta James to Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, on July 29.

• “The Greatest Hits of Broadway,” a popular summer offering, McKenna says, will come to the stage on Aug. 26.

• And Lancaster County performer and director Reji Woods will bring together a group of singers to present “The Music of Motown” on Sept. 2.

The Mount Gretna Tabernacle is located at Third St. & Glossbrenner Ave., Mount Gretna.

IF YOU GO • What: Mount Gretna Summer Concert Series. • Where: Mount Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Avenue, Mount Gretna. • Saturday nights this summer, at 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. • Parking: At the firehouse, 41 Boulevard St., Mount Gretna. It’s a two-block walk to the Tabernacle. • Admission: Pay what you will. • Information and directions for the Mount Gretna Summer Concerts series: MtGretnaSummerConcerts.org.