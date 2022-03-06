With spring approaching, COVID-19 cases declining and stage companies premiering their first plays and musicals of the 2022 season, March is a prime month to start planning and afternoon or evening seeing live theater.

Here’s a sampling of plays and musicals that are opening or continuing on stages around Lancaster County.

Opening

“David,” the newest biblical stage spectacular at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, opens Saturday, March 12, and runs through Dec. 31.

The show will bring the Old Testament story of David, the young shepherd, poet and warrior who rose to become king after slaying the giant Goliath, to life with Sight & Sound’s massive sets, special effects and live animals.

It features original music inspired by the book of Psalms.

The show opens with limited performances through March 19 — some of which are already sold out. Starting March 22, shows are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

For tickets and information, visit sight-sound.com.

— A woman newly married to an academic feels trapped in her new life and home in “Hedda Gabler,” the opening show of the 2022 season for the Ephrata Performing Arts Center. The show opens Thursday, March 17, and runs through March 26, at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre in Grater Community Park, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

This classic of 19th-century realism by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen tells the story of passionate, strong-willed Hedda Gabler Tesman, who chafes at the rules of society under which she lives. The lives of all around her are changed by meddling actions she takes after the reappearance of her husband’s academic rival and the woman who loves him — a former classmate of Hedda’s.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and 24, and Wednesday, March 23; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18, 19, 25 and 26, with a 2 p.m. matinee March 26.

For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— “Sweat,” Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play set in Reading, opens at the Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., March 29 and runs through April 16.

The play tells the story of a group of lifelong friends who gather at a bar, and drama that overtakes their lives and friendships amid rumors of mass layoffs at the factory where they work. Divisions develop among the workers as two friends find themselves competing for one job.

It’s part of the Ellen Groff Studio Series and will be presented in the Fulton’s Tell Studio Theatre.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit thefulton.org or call the box office at 717-397-7425.

— “Songs for a New World,” a theatrical song cycle by Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown, will be presented by Servant Stage Company March 11 through 27 at The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim.

The show is described as “a moving collection of powerful songs that examine life, love and the choices we make” in which each song tells its own story. Brown is the composer of such musicals as “The Last Five Years” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”

A cast of eight performers will present the musical’s solo and ensemble pieces, accompanied by a live, four-piece band, at performances set for 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are pay-what-you-will. To reserve tickets or get more information, visit ServantStage.org or by calling 717-455-0255.

— “Murder Ballad,” a gritty, contemporary rock-musical thriller, opens at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, from March 25 and runs until April 9.

In the show, a woman named Sara must choose between a stable life — marriage to Michael and raising her young daughter — and a passionate affair with Tom, an old flame. The musical explores the consequences of her choices.

The cast includes Alyssa Wray, a recent finalist on ABC’s singing competition, “American Idol,” as The Narrator.

Both main theater seating and private table packages are still available for most performances, which are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 25 and 26, and April 1, 2, 8 and 9.

(Note that Prima changed its COVID-19 procedures on Tuesday, based on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines; it will not be requiring masks or checking vaccination status.)

For information and tickets, visit primatheatre.org, or contact the box office at 717-327-5124 or boxoffice@primatheatre.org.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a new variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, opens March 16 and runs through Oct. 19 at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds such as Atlantis and Neverland, and takes the audience to other scenes such as a masquerade ball and the Roaring ’20s.

Most performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday (starting in June), Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinees Thursday and Saturday.

For tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

— “Her Sister,” a play based on the last few years of the life of Anne Frank’s sister, Margot, runs from March 31 to April 9 at the Rafters Theatre in Dutcher Hall, 30 Ganser Loop, at Millersville University.

The production is a joint presentation of Millersville University Theatre and the university’s Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide.

The memory play traces Margot’s last years at home in Amsterdam; in hiding from the Nazis in the annex she shared with Anne, other members of her family and others; and her time in the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps before her death.

In-person performances are at 7 p.m. March 31 and April 1, 2, 7 and 9, with a 2 p.m. matinee April 3.

The April 2 and 8 performances will also be livestreamed.

For tickets and information, visit millersville.edu/theatre.

— The national tour of the popular musical “Fiddler on the Roof” stops at Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, from Tuesday through Sunday, March 15-20.

The show, set in Imperial Russia in 1905, tells the story of Tevye the milkman and his struggles to maintain the traditions of his Jewish faith while the modern world encroaches — and the Czar seeks to evict him and his fellow villagers from their land.

Tevye and his wife, Golde, also seek good husbands for their three daughters, who have their own ideas about who they want to marry.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 15-17, 8 p.m. March 18, 2 and 8 p.m. March 19 and 1 p.m. March 20.

For information and tickets, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

For families

— Fulton Theatre’s Family Series continues with the musical “Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Crown Jewel,” which runs on Saturdays, March 12 through 26.

Follow along as Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and colleague Dr. Watson strive to solve a case given them by Queen Victoria herself. The results could affect the future of the British Empire.

Shows are at 11 a.m. Saturdays, with an additional 9 a.m. performance March 26.

Tickets and information: thefulton.org or 717-397-7425.

— Pinkalicious can’t stop eating cupcakes in her favorite color — pink — until she develops Pinkitis as her whole body turns that bubble-gum hue. That’s the story behind “Pinkalicious the Musical,” which runs March 13 to April 15 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster.

Pinkalicious will have to learn the power of self-control and moderation to escape her predicament.

Performances will be on select Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, along with Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for the show and lunch or the show only, at dutch

apple.com or by calling the box office at 717-898-1900.

Limited run

— “Victoria’s Secrets: ‘He Was My All in All,’ ” an original play written by Lancaster’s Candace O’Donnell and based on her research into the 64-year reign of Britain’s Queen Victoria, will be performed by O’Donnell at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, in Steinman Hall of the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster. O’Donnell’s play will demonstrate the long-serving monarch’s wit, girlish charm and passion for her husband, Prince Albert.

O’Donnell will be joined on stage by her granddaughter, Keeghan McLane, as Victoria’s daughter, Beatrice.

For tickets and information, visit artsmu.com or call 717-871-7600 or 717-871-7018.

Continuing

— Return to the days when silent films transitioned to “talkies” with the classic song-and-dance musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” which runs at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through April 16. The show, adapted from the 1952 film, follows the lives of film star Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden and leading lady Lina Lamont — whose speaking voice isn’t ready for prime time.

Matinee and evening performances run Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a buffet or served meal or for the show only.

Tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— “The Sound of Music,” the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic based on the lives of singing nun Maria and the von Trapp family of Austria during the Nazi occupation, continues at Fulton Theatre through March 27.

When Maria is assigned to be the governess for the children of a widower navy captain, the family’s lives are changed through music and love. Read more about the show at lanc.news/FultonSoundofMusic.

Matinee and evening performances run Tuesdays through Sundays. Tickets and information: thefulton.org or 717-397-7425.

— The class of 1979 is having a high school reunion 10 years later. When a former classmate turns up dead, old friendships and rivalries are put to the test in the 14th annual “Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Mount Hope Mansion.”

The interactive murder-mystery experience takes place in the mansion on the grounds of Mount Hope Estate & Winery north of Manheim, and runs now through April 24. The murderous reunion plays out over a four-course meal, during which you can question the suspects and play detective. Performances are scheduled on weekends in February, expanding into the week in March and April — both matinees and evenings. Reservations are encouraged at lanc.news/MountHopeMurder22.