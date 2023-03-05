Collaboration is at the center of Friendship Heart Gallery & Studio’s 20th annual Art Benefit Auction, planned for Thursday, March 23.

The event, which has been held virtually since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns as an in-person event this year at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave. in Lititz. Registration for the in-person event closes Thursday, March 9; register online at friendshipart.net.

Tickets are $25 each and include refreshments. Those who are unable to attend in person may still participate in the auction online. Both in-person and online bidders need to register for a number at lanc.news/friendshipauction23.

Doors for the in-person event will open at 5:30 p.m., with a silent auction and light hors d’oeuvres beginning at 6 p.m. A special program featuring the gallery’s “Heart Artists” begins at 7 p.m.

Friendship Heart Gallery & Studio has studios in downtown Lancaster and Lititz where adult artists with intellectual disabilities or autism take art classes. Some of the artists sell their creations through the studio. Friendship artists have also contributed to large-scale community projects, like murals.

The auction’s theme is “Hand in Hand for 20 Years,” inspired by a collaborative piece of art, “Together, Hand in Hand,” which will be for sale.

There will also be a “Paint Brush Pull,” during which attendees may purchase numbered paintbrushes that enter them in a drawing for a prize pack valued at $400. There will also be “Fund-A-Need” opportunities, for those who would like to donate to a specific wish-list item, from large canvases to a projector and screen.

For more information about the auction or Friendship Heart Gallery & Studio, visit lanc.news/friendshipauction23.